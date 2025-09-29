Wonder & Whoa Expands Programming with New Sensory Play Class for Toddlers

Wonder & Whoa Launches New Toddler Sensory Experience

New Teeny Tiny Sensory Experience invites toddlers ages 0–2 to explore textures and play, while giving parents a stress-free way to support early development.

MISSION, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonder & Whoa , the cultural arts hub for curious kids and families, announces the launch of its newest offering: the Teeny Tiny Sensory Experience, a hands-on class designed for children ages 0–2.“As a parent of a toddler, I know those days when you just need to get out of the house, but there are so few spaces truly designed for toddler curiosity—their need to move, to touch, to explore everything,” said Gabrielle LeVota, founder of Wonder & Whoa. “From the beginning, Wonder & Whoa has been about supporting parents by creating meaningful play for kids. Expanding our programming to include our teeny tinies felt like the natural next step.”The Teeny Tiny Sensory Experience is a parent-and-kiddo session, giving caregivers the chance to join in the fun while leaving the cleanup behind. To make things even easier for families with siblings, Wonder & Whoa also offers a simultaneous Story & Messy Play class for ages 3–5, so everyone can enjoy age-appropriate activities at the same time.“Sensory play is magical. Toddlers learn so much by touching, squishing, pouring, and splashing. It’s a ton of fun—until it’s over and the cleanup begins,” LeVota added. “This class creates space for all the joy and none of the stress.”The Teeny Tiny Sensory Experience is part of Wonder & Whoa’s expanding lineup of cultural, creative, and connection-based programming for children and families.Details & Registration:Wednesdays & Saturdays in October9:30a - 10:25aTeeny Tiny Sensory Experience (ages 0–2)Paired: Books and Brushes Story & Messy Play (ages 3–9)About Wonder & WhoaWonder & Whoa is a cultural arts center for children and families based in Mission, Kansas. Through hands-on classes, camps, and community events, Wonder & Whoa introduces kids to global traditions and creative exploration across arts & crafts, music, food, nature play, storytelling, and mindfulness. With a focus on curiosity, connection, and cultural celebration, Wonder & Whoa creates meaningful experiences that inspire children while supporting parents and caregivers.

