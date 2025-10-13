Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / ***UPDATE*** Runaway Juvenile

***UPDATE***

 

The missing juvenile has been located and returned home.

 

 

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007603

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2025 at approximately 2020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St Richford, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Abagail Couture  

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Abagail Couture (14). She was last seen leaving Weatherby’s Quick Stop on Main St in the town of Richford, VT at approximately 2020 hours on 10/12/2025. Abby is believed to be traveling on foot, or hanging out with other juveniles within the area. She was described as 5’6”, 135lbs, having dark brown hair, wearing a black hoodie, and black jeans. A photo of Abby is not available at this time.

Anyone with information on Faith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a criminal violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their parents or legal guardian.

 

