Derby Barracks/Arrest Warrant/Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE:

 

 

CASE#: 25A5005757

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew 

STATION: Derby 

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881 

 

DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025, 0001 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100/ S Pleasant St, Troy, VT

 

OFFENSE(S): 

  1. Arrest Warrant
  2. Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

 

OFFENDER: Patrick Roberts

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 10/24/25, at approximately 0000 hours, while on patrol in the town of Troy, I observed a silver Nissan Sentra pass me traveling south on Vermont Route 100 without its lights fully operational; a violation of Title 23 section 1221. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Patrick Roberts, 44 of Troy, VT. It was learned Roberts' privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont is criminally suspended and he had an active in state arrest warrant. Roberts was taken into custody without incident and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 10/24/2025 at 1230 hours (warrant);

             11/18/25 at 0830 hours (DLS)             

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED – Northern State Correctional Facility        

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: No



Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

