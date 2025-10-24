Derby Barracks/Arrest Warrant/Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE:
CASE#: 25A5005757
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/24/2025, 0001 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100/ S Pleasant St, Troy, VT
OFFENSE(S):
- Arrest Warrant
- Driving with a Criminally Suspended License
OFFENDER: Patrick Roberts
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/24/25, at approximately 0000 hours, while on patrol in the town of Troy, I observed a silver Nissan Sentra pass me traveling south on Vermont Route 100 without its lights fully operational; a violation of Title 23 section 1221. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, and the operator was identified as Patrick Roberts, 44 of Troy, VT. It was learned Roberts' privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont is criminally suspended and he had an active in state arrest warrant. Roberts was taken into custody without incident and lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 10/24/2025 at 1230 hours (warrant);
11/18/25 at 0830 hours (DLS)
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED – Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: No
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
