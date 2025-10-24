REOPENED: Vt Route 103 in Ludlow
NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION
Vt Route 103 in Ludlow in the area Pond Street by the fire station is now reopened.
Please drive carefully.
Sent: Thursday, October 23, 2025 7:00 PM
Subject: Vt Route 103 in Ludlow
VT RT 103 in Ludlow, in the vicinity of the fire station at Pond Street, is closed for hazardous material inspection. The road will be closed until further notice, and at least 2-3 hours.
At this time there are no details available, nor any estimates as to when the roadway will be re-opened.
Further details will be provided when they are available.
Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Drive safely VT.
