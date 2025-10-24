REOPENED: Vt Route 103 in Ludlow

VT RT 103 in Ludlow, in the vicinity of the fire station at Pond Street, is closed for hazardous material inspection. The road will be closed until further notice, and at least 2-3 hours.





At this time there are no details available, nor any estimates as to when the roadway will be re-opened.





Further details will be provided when they are available.





Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.





Drive safely VT.