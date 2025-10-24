Submit Release
REOPENED: Vt Route 103 in Ludlow

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION


Vt Route 103 in Ludlow in the area Pond Street by the fire station is now reopened.


Please drive carefully.



Heather Dieringer

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Westminster PSAP

1330 Westminster Heights Rd.

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

From: Dieringer, Heather via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, October 23, 2025 7:00 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Vt Route 103 in Ludlow

 

VT RT 103 in Ludlow, in the vicinity of the fire station at Pond Street, is closed for hazardous material inspection. The road will be closed until further notice, and at least 2-3 hours.


At this time there are no details available, nor any estimates as to when the roadway will be re-opened. 


Further details will be provided when they are available.


Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.


Drive safely VT.


