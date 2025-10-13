Angelfish Marketing Named Finalist for B2B SEO Excellence at UK Search Awards 2025

Angelfish Marketing, B2B SEO and digital marketing specialists, named finalist in the UK Search Awards 2025 for excellence in B2B SEO across the UK.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelfish Marketing Named Finalist in the UK Search Awards 2025 for B2B SEO ExcellenceAngelfish Marketing, a team of B2B SEO and digital marketing specialists, has been recognised as a finalist in the UK Search Awards 2025, shortlisted in the B2B SEO category for its exceptional, results-driven approach to digital marketing.The UK Search Awards celebrate the very best in search, PPC, and content marketing across the country. Being shortlisted in the B2B SEO category highlights Angelfish Marketing’s commitment to delivering measurable, data-led strategies that drive meaningful growth for its clients.“We’re thrilled to be recognised at this level for our work in B2B SEO,” said Dominic Moriarty, Head of Growth at Angelfish Marketing. “Our team of specialists works incredibly hard to create tailored digital marketing and SEO strategies that not only improve rankings but also generate genuine ROI for our clients. This shortlist is a testament to their talent and the trust our clients place in us.”As a HubSpot Diamond Partner and SEMrush Agency Partner, Angelfish Marketing combines digital strategy with innovative SEO, PPC, and content marketing to help B2B businesses reach, engage, and convert their ideal customers. Its results-driven approach blends data insight, creativity, and collaboration to deliver campaigns that make a measurable impact.The full shortlist for the UK Search Awards 2025 can be viewed here: https://searchawards.co.uk/2025-shortlist/ Angelfish Marketing is a specialist B2B SEO and digital marketing agency based in the United Kingdom. The agency helps B2B businesses grow through effective, measurable marketing strategies that put the customer at the heart of every campaign.With expertise spanning SEO, PPC, content marketing, lead generation, and automation, Angelfish partners with ambitious B2B brands across SaaS, technology, professional services, and other key industries to deliver digital marketing strategies that drive sustainable business growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.