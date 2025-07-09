Angelfish Marketing Launches 90-Day B2B SEO Sprint to Deliver Rapid Results for Marketing Teams

Angelfish Marketing has unveiled a new 90-Day B2B SEO Sprint Framework

CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to increasing pressure on marketing leaders to deliver quick, measurable ROI, Angelfish Marketing has unveiled a new 90-Day B2B SEO Sprint Framework designed to drive tangible search performance improvements within just three months.This structured, insight-led strategy empowers B2B marketers to achieve faster rankings, increase organic traffic, and generate high-quality inbound leads—without waiting six to twelve months to see results.“B2B marketers don’t have the luxury of time,” said Dom Moriarty, Head of Growth at Angelfish Marketing. “We created this sprint to help them hit ambitious KPIs in less time, without compromising strategy or content quality. It's about clarity, focus, and rapid execution.”Six Strategic Steps to Accelerated SEO PerformanceUnlike generic long-term SEO strategies, the Angelfish 90-day sprint breaks performance down into six targeted, measurable actions—each tailored for the demands of B2B marketing teams:Keyword Audit & Intent MappingIdentify high-impact keywords aligned with buyer journeys and prioritise low-competition, high-intent opportunities for rapid visibility.On-Page OptimisationAlign core pages with target keywords using refined headers, metadata, and streamlined internal linking.Topic Clusters & Content HubsEstablish structured pillar pages supported by cluster content to build topical authority and improve user engagement.Authoritative Link BuildingBuild backlinks to hub content through digital PR, guest contributions, and industry partnerships—focusing on relevance and domain authority.Technical SEO EnhancementsAddress crawl issues, improve page speed and mobile usability, and apply structured data to boost indexing and rankings.Performance Tracking with HubSpotUse HubSpot and Search Console to monitor keyword movement, engagement trends, and lead attribution—turning insight into continuous optimisation.Each step reflects best practice for B2B businesses across sectors like SaaS, tech, recruitment, and finance.Built on Proven SuccessAngelfish’s SEO programmes have delivered exceptional outcomes, including:A 227% increase in organic traffic for a B2B tech firmA 118% rise in page-one keyword rankings in just three monthsOver 4000% growth in leads for a niche B2B recruitment companyThese results stem from repeatable, data-driven processes that integrate technical SEO, content strategy, and performance analytics.Why This Framework Matters NowWith increased pressure on budgets and a shift away from third-party data, SEO remains one of the most sustainable ways to attract and convert qualified leads. But B2B teams need faster returns to gain buy-in and maintain momentum.“It’s not about cutting corners,” added Moriarty. “It’s about knowing what moves the needle early—so marketing leaders can prove ROI quickly and scale with confidence.”Request Your Free B2B SEO Audit To help businesses put this framework into practice, Angelfish is offering a free B2B SEO audit. This detailed report identifies immediate opportunities and provides actionable recommendations based on the six-step sprint.Learn more about the full strategy and request your audit here:About Angelfish MarketingBased in Cheltenham, Angelfish Marketing is a B2B SEO agency specialising in SEO, content strategy, paid advertising, and HubSpot implementation. A HubSpot Diamond Partner and SEMrush Certified Agency, Angelfish empowers mid-sized businesses with measurable, data-led digital marketing strategies that deliver results.

