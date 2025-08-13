Angelfish Marketing Partners with Gauge and SEMrush to Boost B2B Visibility in AI Search

How B2B brands can win visibility in ChatGPT, Perplexity & Gemini—shaping buyer decisions before they reach your website

AI answers are becoming the first touchpoint in the buyer journey—securing visibility there is the next big competitive advantage.” — Richard Stephens, CEO, Angelfish Marketing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The buyer journey has shifted. With the explosive rise of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google’s Gemini, potential customers are being influenced long before they land on a company’s website. Angelfish Marketing, a UK-based B2B digital marketing and SEO specialist, is helping brands seize this moment through advanced LLM visibility strategies, powered by its partnerships with Gauge and SEMrush.TechCrunch reports that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is on track to hit 700 million weekly active users, up from 500 million in March—a fourfold increase year-over-year (techcrunch.com). Perplexity AI, with its distinctive blend of conversational answers and verifiable citations, is fast becoming one of the world’s most influential discovery platforms. These tools aren’t just reshaping search—they’re rewriting the rules of buyer engagement.“LLMs are not just another trend—they’re transforming the buyer journey,” said Richard Stephens, CEO of Angelfish Marketing. “From awareness and consideration to decision-making, buyers are increasingly engaging with AI platforms before they even think about visiting a brand’s website. Our mission is to make sure our clients are part of those AI-powered conversations—where the battle for attention is really being won.”Turning LLM Growth into Marketing OpportunitySemrush’s 2025 AI Search Report indicates that AI-driven search queries are growing at double the rate of traditional search—a trajectory that could see AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini rival or surpass organic search within just a few years (semrush.com). For forward-thinking B2B brands, that’s not a threat—it’s an open invitation.Angelfish Marketing’s approach includes:Structuring content for AI – Clear, authoritative, and solution-driven writing increases the chances of your brand being cited in LLM-generated answers.Monitoring LLM presence – Gauge and SEMrush tools now track brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, and Gemini.Reinforcing brand authority – Thought leadership campaigns, high-value LinkedIn content, and quality backlinks strengthen the trust signals LLMs prioritise.Why This Matters NowAI answers are fast becoming a key first impression – When ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Google’s AI Overviews reference your brand, you’re introduced to potential buyers early in their journey—often putting you in the running before traditional search even comes into play.Unlinked mentions are silent market movers – Even without a clickable link, being referenced in an AI answer can shape perception, build authority, and spark future searches for your brand.The AI spotlight won’t stay empty for long – Every day you’re absent from these responses is a day your competitors strengthen their position in front of your potential customers.B2B industries thrive on trust and authority – In sectors where relationships drive revenue, owning AI-driven discovery moments creates an unfair advantage that compounds over time.About Angelfish MarketingAngelfish Marketing helps B2B brands lead confidently in the AI-powered discovery era with AI SEO agency services. Combining advanced SEO strategy with LLM visibility optimisation, and powered by Gauge and SEMrush integrations, the agency ensures its clients are visible in the AI-generated answers that shape the buyer journey.

