Trans Can Work Announces Organizational Transformation

Workforce development non-profit is rebuilding to serve the TGNC community after pausing operations due to lack of funding earlier this year

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trans Can Work today announced a significant transformational change aimed at rebuilding the organization and ensuring long-term financial sustainability.

On December 2nd, 2023, the board of Trans Can Work (TCW) became aware that the organization was at risk of closing its doors due to a shortfall in anticipated grant funding. TCW had not been awarded over 1 million dollars in grants it had applied to for 2024. This major loss of funding made the leadership face very difficult decisions. After working tirelessly to exhaust all funding leads, on January 29, 2024, Executive Director Lexi Adsit informed all TCW staff they were laid off. All staff were offered job placement assistance from two employers and confirmation that they could file for unemployment.

TCW board chair Toni Newman diligently pursued new funding to relaunch the organization. “Trans Can Work provides workforce development for the TGNC community; no one can have sustainability without income or a job. TGNC employment is essential for promoting equality, fostering social inclusion, improving mental well-being, and driving positive societal change.”

We are pleased to announce that, effective April 1, 2024, TCW became operational again with support from the James Irvine Foundation, the Breaking Barriers to Employment Initiative, and the Transgender, Gender Diverse, and Intersex Wellness and Health Equity Unit (TGI Unit) of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Over the next six months, TCW will implement structural and strategic changes to transform the organization for longer-term financial sustainability. This includes:
Grant-funded roles: By hiring only staff for specific grant-funded programs, TCW can recruit and retain experts to deliver services that directly address critical community needs without worrying about fluctuating revenue.
Focused scope: TCW will no longer provide employer services such as workplace training. Instead, our focus will narrow to the most impactful work: workforce development for the TGNC community in California.

The Board of Directors and two recently rehired staff members—Lexi Adsit (as Director) and Martha Gomez (as Director of Workforce Development)—will support this rebuilding period. Consultants in finance and communications will support operations.

Transgender adults are twice as likely as cisgender adults to be unemployed (McKinsey). TCW is working to close that gap in California. Join us today: https://transcanwork.org/

About Trans Can Work
Trans Can Work (TCW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, California. We are committed to advancing workplace inclusion through innovative training strategies and workforce development. Our tried-and-true system is based on decades of cumulative experience as transgender leaders working to advance inclusion in the country's public, private, and non-profit sectors.

