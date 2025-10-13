The Deady Group Releases New Insights on How Clarity Is Becoming the Competitive Edge for IT Decision-Makers in 2025

Will Deady, Founder of The Deady Group Figure: Areas of Trusted Advisor participation across cloud, cybersecurity, network, SaaS, and communications technologies, from the 2024 State of Disruption Report co-branded by The Deady Group and AVANT.

The Deady Group helps IT buyers navigate disruption and make confident decisions in a rapidly evolving market

As technology evolves, the winners will be those who make sense of it fastest. That is the role of a true Trusted Advisor, to bring order, precision, and perspective to every decision.” — Will Deady, Founder of The Deady Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As organizations face historic levels of disruption, The Deady Group, a Trusted Advisor in the AVANT ecosystem, today announced the release of new insights highlighting how clarity, not technology, is emerging as the defining competitive advantage for IT decision-makers in 2025. Drawing on findings from the State of Disruption 2024 Report, co-branded by The Deady Group and AVANT, and informed by recent discussions at Boston AI Week and AVANT’s Special Forces event, the firm’s analysis emphasizes how IT leaders can turn intelligence into action by aligning strategy, strengthening foundations, and navigating change with confidence.

With the technology market shifting faster than most IT teams can adapt, buyers are struggling to cut through vendor noise and make confident decisions. The Deady Group enables them to navigate this complexity through actionable intelligence, strategy enablement, and independent advisory expertise.

According to the State of Disruption 2024 Report, 66 percent of enterprise IT teams believe they are highly qualified to manage their infrastructure, yet 84 percent still rely on Trusted Advisors for technology recommendations. Most notably, 78 percent depend on them for cloud procurement and implementation. The findings highlight a growing paradox: while internal teams feel capable, they are also more overwhelmed than ever.

That sentiment was reinforced throughout Boston AI Week, where experts discussed how the rapid pace of innovation is leaving many organizations behind. Key conversations centered on the widening gap between technical potential and organizational readiness, particularly around AI integration, data quality, and governance. Many initiatives fail not because of the technology itself, but because companies lack the structure and clarity to support sustainable change. Fragmented systems, weak governance, and unrealistic expectations often make execution unreliable. Similar challenges appear across the broader technology stack, from customer experience and cybersecurity to cloud, connectivity, and data center transformation.

“Our team works with clients to identify these underlying problems and uncover blind spots,” said Will Deady, Founder of The Deady Group. “Technology isn’t the problem. Clarity is. Organizations don’t need more options; they need the right intelligence to make decisions that stick. Our role is to interpret the market, identify what actually matters, and enable clients to turn clarity into action.”

AVANT’s research also shows that 44 percent of decision-makers rely on Trusted Advisors to operationalize technology even when strategic decisions remain internal. As cloud, AI, and communications converge, the demand for objective, data-backed guidance continues to grow. Trusted Advisors who combine market intelligence with execution support are becoming central to how organizations modernize their IT strategy.

The Deady Group’s approach is built around AVANT’s partner ecosystem and market intelligence platform, leveraging insights from the Pathfinder platform and the network of solution providers themselves. By combining these resources with real-world advisory expertise, the firm helps organizations modernize infrastructure, evaluate solutions objectively, and move forward with confidence.

Last month, The Deady Group attended AVANT’s Special Forces event, joining top advisors from across the country to exchange insights on how AI, cybersecurity, cloud modernization, and connectivity are reshaping buyer priorities. Discussions underscored the growing need for decision frameworks that help IT leaders evaluate solutions through the lens of business outcomes, not just features or price. Together with key takeaways from Boston AI Week, these insights reinforced a central truth: in an era defined by rapid change, clarity is the foundation of transformation.

As the market accelerates and complexity deepens, Trusted Advisors are becoming indispensable. The organizations that embrace clarity as a strategy and act on it will be the ones best positioned to thrive through disruption.

