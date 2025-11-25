The Deady Group Identifies Rising Resilience Gap in Enterprise IT as Disruption Accelerates Into 2025

State of Disruption: Business Resilience 2025 report Founder, Will Deady

Insights from AVANT’s Business Resilience 2025 report reveal rising cloud, security, and AI exposure as organizations work to modernize complex IT environments.

Resilience has become a business priority. Leaders need clarity to cut noise, protect revenue, and strengthen operations. That is the lens I bring to every partnership I support.” — Will Deady, Founder of The Deady Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deady Group has released new analysis based on AVANT’s State of Disruption: Business Resilience 2025 report and warns that enterprise resilience is falling behind the pace of disruption. AVANT’s research shows that nearly 90 percent of organizations remain unprepared for modern disruption and that 63 percent now operate inside an exposed zone where cyber, AI, and operational failures threaten continuity, cost control, and financial stability.

Disruption Is Outpacing Enterprise Readiness

The Deady Group’s interpretation of the findings points to a widening gap between the complexity of enterprise IT environments and the ability of those environments to stay operational during disruption. Many organizations operate with fragmented systems, unmanaged AI adoption, and redundant tools that inflate cost and weaken visibility. CIOs now own both continuity and efficiency, and their environments often make that balance difficult to achieve.

Three dynamics define the current landscape.

Organizations are increasingly overexposed.

Resilience programs can reduce incident impact by nearly half, yet most enterprises lack unified governance, consistent controls, and consolidated platforms. This creates blind spots that weaken agility and elevate operational risk.

AI is reshaping both risk and opportunity.

Only a small share of organizations feel confident securing generative AI systems. Shadow AI, adversarial models, and uncontrolled workloads introduce new attack paths and economic waste. At the same time, governed AI strengthens continuity. Organizations using AI driven security accelerate detection and shorten breach lifecycles in meaningful ways.

Tool sprawl is weakening resilience and slowing modernization.

Redundant platforms inflate spend and obscure insight into the IT estate. Consolidation improves team efficiency, accelerates detection, strengthens governance, and reduces overlap. Rationalization has become one of the fastest ways to reduce cost without increasing risk.

The Deady Group’s Perspective: Resilience Must Become a Strategic Capability

The Deady Group emphasizes that many of the most disruptive risks originate from inside the environment. Identity weaknesses, unpatched systems, and unmanaged AI usage create instability that compounds over time. Leaders who strengthen the foundation of their IT estate gain a measurable advantage. Resilience is now tied directly to revenue protection, customer trust, and the ability to adapt under pressure.

A resilient environment blends operational stability, secure architecture, and simplified governance. This combination is becoming a core business capability, not an auxiliary IT function.

CIO Priorities for 2025

Drawing from AVANT’s findings and broad industry patterns, The Deady Group highlights three imperatives for leaders preparing for a volatile year.

Strengthen and simplify the IT estate.

Unified platforms, stronger identity controls, improved visibility, and consistent patching reduce exposure and support predictable performance. Eliminating redundant tools frees budget and accelerates incident response.

Operationalize safe and governed AI.

AI governance frameworks are becoming essential. Leaders must protect sensitive data, manage usage, and ensure that AI operated workloads remain secure, compliant, and cost controlled. The goal is not only to reduce AI risk. It is to create the conditions for AI to strengthen continuity and efficiency.

Connect technology investment to measurable business outcomes.

CIOs must show how resilience improves uptime, reduces wasted spend, strengthens compliance, and supports board level metrics. Organizations that link technology decisions to continuity and cost control create more stable, adaptable environments.

The Deady Group’s Advantage in a Volatile Market

The Deady Group helps organizations build resilience into their IT foundations by bringing clarity, structure, and strategic alignment to environments that have grown fragmented over time. The firm supports leaders across several areas that shape resilience outcomes:

• Consolidating redundant tools and systems

• Strengthening identity, access, and detection

• Governing AI adoption safely and efficiently

• Reducing operational waste and improving continuity

• Aligning modernization with measurable business outcomes

As a trusted advisor operating within the AVANT ecosystem, The Deady Group provides access to more than 350 vetted providers across cloud, security, connectivity, UCaaS, infrastructure, and AI services. This combination of clarity, strategy, and supplier reach equips CIOs to make confident decisions and build resilience into the core of their organizations.

About The Deady Group

The Deady Group is a Boston based technology advisory firm specializing in resilience strategy, modernization, cloud transformation, and executive aligned IT decision support. The firm helps organizations in regulated and high consequence environments simplify complexity and build secure, adaptable technology foundations. As a trusted advisor operating within the AVANT ecosystem, The Deady Group provides access to more than 350 vetted providers across critical technology domains.

For additional guidance on resilience, modernization, or AI governance, The Deady Group provides executive aligned advisory support informed by AVANT’s market intelligence and provider ecosystem. Our work is delivered at no direct cost to the client.

