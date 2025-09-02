North Shore Entrepreneur Helps Massachusetts Firms Modernize Technology and Cut Costs

The Deady Group launches clarity-first advisory model, helping Massachusetts firms cut costs and modernize.

Digital transformation doesn’t have to be overwhelming. We start with clarity, cutting through vendor noise and turning complexity into a clear, actionable path.” — William Deady, Founder of The Deady Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Shore entrepreneur William Deady, founder of The Deady Group, is bringing a clarity-first advisory approach to help Massachusetts businesses cut costs and modernize their technology. By cutting through vendor noise and simplifying digital transformation, The Deady Group provides organizations with a trusted, plain-English path to telecom, cloud, and compliance solutions.

The Deady Group focuses on sectors where compliance, cost control, and modernization pressures collide, including healthcare, local government, and mid-market industries that are innovation-driven. From replacing outdated POTS lines to strengthening disaster recovery, the firm helps organizations adapt without overspending or locking into misfit solutions.

While many firms use the AVANT platform quietly, The Deady Group is one of the first to be transparent about building on it. "I see AVANT as my engine room," said Deady. "It powers a vetted ecosystem that I distill into the right-fit choices. Clients get clarity first, with scale as the advantage."

To explore how clarity-first technology decisions can cut costs and drive transformation, visit www.thedeadygroup.com or connect with William Deady on LinkedIn.

