BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and UNAPEGA Sign Landmark MOU to Boost Sustainable Development in Rural Bolivia

Strategic partnership expands cooperation on renewable energy, innovation, land development, and community empowerment across Bolivia’s farming regions

SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, BOLIVIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Union of Small Ranchers and Farmers (UNAPEGA), signaling a new era of collaboration focused on sustainability, technological innovation, and inclusive growth throughout Bolivia’s rural areas.The agreement was formalized at the UNAPEGA National Expanded Meeting on June 27, 2025, building on the foundations laid in the Inter-Institutional Cooperation Framework Agreement signed on February 15, 2024. With this MOU, both institutions reaffirm their joint dedication to fostering community-driven projects that balance environmental integrity, economic opportunity, and social well-being.▶▶ Empowering Communities Through PartnershipFounded in 1983, UNAPEGA represents a coalition of Bolivia’s smallholder agricultural and livestock producers. With a national presence that includes 11 Municipal District Unions and 90 Community Associations, the organization supports more than 100,000 families engaged in sustainable farming, animal husbandry, and diversified agroecological production.Under the terms of the new MOU, UNAPEGA has transferred a significative plot of land in the Monte Cristo area of Santa Cruz to BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, using BGACT ( Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token ) as the mode of acquisition. This token-based mechanism reflects BGEB’s pioneering model of leveraging carbon credits and blockchain innovation in land transactions. The acquired lot will host a collection and development center for training, value-added production, and technological innovation that benefits UNAPEGA’s affiliated families.▶▶ What Is BGACT & Why It MattersBGACT (Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Token) is a blockchain-based token designed to represent one metric ton of verified CO₂ offset or removal. Each token serves as a digital certificate attesting to a quantifiable climate action, linking carbon finance directly to environmental projects. The BGACT model aims to bring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency to the carbon credit market, enabling both institutions and individuals to participate in climate mitigation in a verifiable and scalable way.By using BGACT in this transaction, the acquisition aligns with carbon stewardship—the value used to secure the land is tied to real climate benefits. The land will be leveraged in projects that integrate renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and ecological preservation, thereby deepening the connection between emission reductions and on-the-ground impact.▶▶ A Shared Commitment to Bolivia’s FutureThe Memorandum grants an initial term of five (5) years, within which both parties commit to technical cooperation, project implementation, and institutional strengthening. The agreement may be renewed and expanded by mutual consent, ensuring sustained impact for Bolivia’s rural communities.-------------------------------About BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, managing over 20.5 million acres of Amazon rainforest. The company offers fully verified Voluntary Carbon Credits (VCCs); the first worldwide to be registered with an ISO 6166 ( ISIN ). To broaden access and commercialization, BGEB also created the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a digital instrument listed on NeXchange and fully compliant with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA Dubai regulations, ensuring transparency and institutional-grade credibility.Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)-------------------------------About UNAPEGA.The National Union of Small Ranchers and Farmers (UNAPEGA) is a national grassroots organization legally recognized in Bolivia since 1985. It works to promote the development, production, and commercialization of small-scale agricultural and livestock producers, with a strong commitment to sustainability, gender equality, and community inclusion.UNAPEGA operates nationwide through 11 Municipal District Unions and 90 Community Associations, directly benefiting more than 100,000 rural families. Its mission is to elevate the nutritional and economic well-being of farming communities by fostering sustainable and diversified production systems, supporting rural innovation, and strengthening Bolivia’s agricultural future.-------------------------------DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. 📧 Media Inquiries

