BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Unveils 2025 Milestones in Renewable Energy, ESG Technology, and Tokenized Climate Finance

BGEB charts a transformative year with global advances in clean energy, digital climate finance, and community-centered sustainability.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) closes 2025 as one of the fastest-advancing climate-finance and sustainability innovators worldwide, marking significant progress in voluntary carbon markets, tokenized clean-energy projects, ESG technology, green mining, rural development, and strategic global partnerships. Across Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, BGEB strengthened its leadership through transparent, measurable, and technology-driven climate solutions.A Pioneering Start to 2025: ISIN -Registered Voluntary Carbon Credits & Blockchain IntegrationThe year began with a landmark achievement: the launch of the world’s first voluntary carbon credits registered under an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN: UK.BG.MAX 785.985257). This breakthrough set a new global standard for financial-grade transparency and verification within the voluntary carbon market. To further democratize access and reduce fraud, BGEB expanded the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token ( BGACT ), an ISIN-backed digital asset exclusively tradable on NeXchange and secured through smart contracts and NFT-based ownership. Accompanying publications clarified distinctions between voluntary and compliance markets and emphasized the growing institutional role of tokenized assets in climate finance.Green Mining & Sustainable Resource Innovation Across Latin AmericaThroughout 2025, BGEB advanced the development of its clean-mining agenda in Peru and across Latin America, laying the technical and regulatory groundwork for future implementation of enhanced exploration protocols, strict ESG compliance measures, and low-impact extraction technologies. The company continued shaping its Green Mining Model—incorporating water-saving dry-stack tailings, AI-assisted geological modeling, renewable-energy integration, non-toxic leaching options, and circular-economy resource-recovery concepts—as part of its forward-looking strategy. These efforts, currently under review and in preparatory phases with local authorities and partners, reinforce BGEB’s commitment to supporting national economic development while aligning with the Paris Agreement and leading global sustainability standards.BG CITY BUILDING: A Transformational Municipal Partnership for BrazilA major milestone in 2025 was the advancement of BG City Building, a clean-mobility and smart-governance initiative under development with Brazilian partners Drake P. Tech Byz Ltda. and Pavan e Associados Ltda. The joint venture is currently in the planning and negotiation phase, outlining a future model that integrates electric public-transportation systems, solar-energy generation and storage, zero-emission government fleets, and full municipal digitalization. Its preliminary framework also explores an innovative financing structure based on tokenized assets, including the potential use of BGACT, positioning the project as a forward-looking example of how smart-contract mechanisms could support next-generation municipal development.Healthcare & Social Innovation: Partnerships with Bemm and BlueGrace SaludIn March, BGEB advanced its exploratory involvement in the healthcare sector by initiating support discussions with more than 1,500 Brazilian doctors and expanding the groundwork for international collaboration through BlueGrace Salud and Axiom Life and Health Inc. These developing efforts aim to integrate digital-health ecosystems, blockchain-enabled insurance concepts, community-focused medical innovation, and social-impact financing models under evaluation, including the potential future use of BGACT, to strengthen financial inclusion and public-health resilience.FKF Sustainability Partnership & Solar-Battery System for ZOFRATACNA (Peru)The initial agreement reached in July between BGEB and Frigoríficos Kobe Food (FKF) advanced the planning of one of Peru’s most significant renewable-energy industrial pilots: a proposed fully tokenized solar-and-battery system for what is expected to become the first large-scale vegan food factory within the ZOFRATACNA Free Trade Zone. The initiative, currently in technical and commercial evaluation, outlines a future smart-grid solar infrastructure with energy-storage autonomy, remote-monitoring capabilities and a zero-emission production model. Global interest strengthened after a Letter of Intent from China Huadian Overseas Investment (CHDOI), one of China’s Big Five energy conglomerates. A potential second phase is already under discussion, envisioning an expansion to 400 MWp to enable energy sharing across the free zone and support broader regional eco-industrial development.BIBO Park Partnership (Ibiza, Spain): Education, Biodiversity & Token-Financed ConservationAlso in July, BGEB expanded its European footprint through a preliminary partnership framework with BIBO Park in Ibiza, one of Europe’s leading botanical and biotechnology centers. The collaboration—now in its planning and coordination phase—outlines future initiatives focused on renewable-energy education, biodiversity preservation, public environmental workshops, and ecological awareness campaigns, with financing models under evaluation that may incorporate BGACT. This developing agreement reinforces BGEB’s transcontinental mission to advance environmental education and community-centered conservation.Strategic Expansion in Europe: Nexus Acquisition, Corporate Infrastructure & Venture-Capital AlignmentJuly also marked major institutional expansion as BGEB acquired 50% of Nexus Global One Technologies, a FinCEN-registered FinTech provider enhancing blockchain, payments, and carbon-market integration across five continents. This acquisition expands NeXchange’s infrastructure, supports institutional settlements for carbon credits, deepens financial inclusion, and accelerates the BGCarbon Bank Initiative. As part of the company’s broader digital consolidation efforts, BGEB also secured the domain bluegraceenergy.com, which now directs users to bluegracebolivia.com, ensuring a unified and accessible online presence following extended negotiations.New Shoes MoU: Tokenized Circular Economy PartnershipIn August 2025, BGEB signed a Memorandum of Understanding with New Shoes, the world’s first sneaker-restoration franchise and a leader in regenerative technology. The agreement sets the foundation for a potential equity investment and explores aligning New Shoes’ circular-economy model with BGEB’s tokenized climate-finance framework. The company’s scalable operation—supported by over 7,000 qualified franchise leads—has the projected potential to avoid up to 486,000 tons of CO₂ annually through large-scale footwear restoration, fully consistent with EU Taxonomy and voluntary-compensation guidelines. The partnership also evaluates future BGACT integration to enable certified impact monetization, micro-impact digital assets, ESG-oriented financing tools, and blockchain traceability across the network, positioning New Shoes as a high-impact player in the global consumer-goods sector.Setting the Stage for Green Literacy, Reforestation and Ecotourism EffortsLate August 2025, Proyecto AVE and Bluegrace Energy Bolivia advanced a promising cooperation framework aimed at strengthening science-based environmental action across Latin America and Europe. Still in active discussions, the agreement outlines future initiatives such as expanding green literacy through new publications, opening a second Biological Station for Colombia, Peru and Brazil, and extending the Eco-Bottles concept to support reforestation in areas like Venezuela’s Caparo Forest Reserve. The partnership also foresees new regenerative ecotourism efforts, including an international conservation fair to connect governments, communities and service providers. These early conversations highlight a shared commitment to linking education, technology and conservation to protect vital ecosystems.Regulated European Venture Capital Alignment via Aqua PartnersIn September 2025, BGEB entered a Promissory Investment Agreement with Aqua Partners Asset Management, a regulated venture-capital firm registered under the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM). This agreement represents a significant strategic step to embed BGEB’s tokenized carbon-finance model within a jurisdiction governed by established Eurozone investment regulation.Aqua Partners manages specialized investment vehicles, including its “Natural Future I” closed-end VC fund, with supervision by CMVM and depositary services provided by Banco BNI Europa — adding a solid layer of regulatory oversight and institutional safeguards to the partnership.Through this collaboration, Aqua Partners is authorized to treat BGEB’s carbon-tokenization framework (via BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token, BGACT) as a valid asset within its capital operations or leverage strategies — under strict compliance and valuation protocols.The timing of the deal aligns with the launch of the EU DLT Pilot Regime in March 2025, a legal framework designed to govern and enable blockchain-based financial instruments under regulatory oversight. By situating BGACT under this regime and working with a regulated VC fund, BGEB gains access to European capital markets with enhanced credibility: combining environmental asset tokenization with conventional, regulated finance.Legally, the agreement is governed under Portuguese law and enforces standard corporate-finance protections.ARIMA ESG Tech Collaboration: Measuring 31 Million Hectares GloballyIn October, BGEB cemented a major ESG technology partnership with ARIMA ESG Tech (Portugal) to jointly measure, verify, and manage up to 31 million hectares of forest and agricultural land across Latin America, Africa, and Europe. The collaboration incorporates ISO-14064-certified carbon accounting, AI-powered agricultural analytics via the GHAÏA platform, digital-twin land modeling, and full adherence to the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). Together, these systems elevate BGEB’s climate portfolio to the highest international standards.UNAPEGA & Rural Development: Tokenized Land Acquisition for Community GrowthAlso in October, BGEB formalized an agreement with UNAPEGA, representing more than 100,000 Bolivian rural families, enabling land acquisition in Santa Cruz through BGACT-based tokenization. The land will become home to a training and innovation center, sustainable agriculture programs, value-added production initiatives, and community-driven renewable-energy installations—illustrating how tokenized finance can directly support rural development and social progress.A Year Where Transparency, Technology, And Global Cooperation Shaped Real Climate ImpactIn reflecting on 2025, CEO Julio José Montenegro emphasized that BlueGrace Energy Bolivia has demonstrated how verifiable climate action, digital innovation, and global cooperation can advance together. He noted that the company’s achievements—from ISIN-backed voluntary carbon credits to major ESG partnerships and community-focused development initiatives powered by blockchain—show that transparency and technology are now essential pillars of real climate impact. Looking ahead to 2026, he reaffirmed BGEB’s commitment to building a regenerative economy that uplifts communities, protects ecosystems, and expands sustainable opportunities worldwide.- - - - - - - - - - - -About BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, managing over 20.5 million acres of Amazon rainforest. The company offers fully verified Voluntary Carbon Credits (VCCs); the first worldwide to be registered with an ISO 6166 (ISIN). To broaden access and commercialization, BGEB also created the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), a digital instrument listed on NeXchange and fully compliant with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA Dubai regulations, ensuring transparency and institutional-grade credibility. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. 