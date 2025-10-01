BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and ARIMA ESG Tech Forge Strategic Collaboration for Global ESG Innovation

BGEB - Real World Impact BGEB and ARIMA - a Landmark Agreement Julio Jose Montenegro (BGEB) and Juan Ignacio Schmölling Aréjola (ARIMA) ARIMA ESGTech - Sustainable Agricultural Management and Certification BGCAT Token

Significant investment participation by BGEB, ARIMA, and international partners to drive compliance and transparency in agriculture and forestry.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) has announced the signing of a landmark agreement establishing a strategic collaboration and significative participation in ARIMA ESG Tech, a Portugal-based technology company recognized for its certified environmental and agricultural management platform.As part of this collaboration, BGEB and ARIMA ESG Tech will jointly commit to measuring and verifying up to 31 million hectares of agricultural and forestry land across Latin America, Africa, and Europe—an unprecedented scale that underscores the partners’ shared ambition to make ESG compliance measurable, transparent, and globally impactful.This milestone reflects BGEB’s continued commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transparency, advancing sustainable practices and innovative technologies across the agricultural and forestry sectors. The agreement aligns with BGEB’s long-term vision to contribute to the global transition toward measurable sustainability, transparent carbon markets, and regulatory alignment with international ESG standards.ARIMA ESG Tech brings to this collaboration its pioneering digital platform, which has been certified by AENOR under the ISO 14064 framework, validating its carbon footprint measurement methodology across direct and indirect emissions..▶▶ A Shared Vision for ESG TransformationAt the heart of this collaboration is a shared vision: to empower producers, exporters, and landowners with technology that transforms ESG compliance from a burden into an opportunity.Agricultural and forestry sectors globally face unprecedented regulatory pressures. The European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), stricter requirements on carbon and water footprints, and the growing demand for Article 9 financial disclosures are reshaping how landowners and agribusinesses demonstrate sustainability. For many, failure to comply risks exclusion from key markets, penalties, or disqualification from ESG-linked financing programs.▶▶ ARIMA ESG Tech addresses these challenges with a comprehensive platform that combines:• Real-time digital twin technology integrating GPS-enabled machinery, weather stations, and manual inputs.• Certified calculators for carbon (ISO 14064), water, and biodiversity metrics.• Predictive agronomic modeling through its AI module, GHAÏA, which accelerates decision-making and supports sustainable crop management.• Traceability and audit readiness, unlocking premium market access for compliant producers.For BGEB, this collaboration is more than an investment; it is a way to expand its role as a driver of ESG innovation, particularly in Latin America, Europe, and Africa, regions where sustainable agriculture and forestry are both economic lifelines and climate priorities.▶▶ Strength Through CollaborationThrough this collaboration with BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, ARIMA ESG Tech gains a strong partner to expand its reach and impact.“Together, we are aligning technology, sustainability, and international investment to help landowners and producers meet the growing demands of ESG compliance. The combination of BGEB’s experience in large-scale forest conservation and ARIMA’s certified platform creates a powerful model for the future of sustainable agriculture.” -- Juan Ignacio Schmölling Aréjola, President of ARIMA ESG Tech.This partnership builds on BGEB’s track record in developing innovative financing models for conservation, including tokenized voluntary carbon credits that integrate blockchain traceability. By joining forces with ARIMA, BGEB strengthens its position in bridging the gap between natural capital and financial markets, ensuring that sustainability commitments translate into measurable impact and scalable solutions.▶▶ The Global Context: Why NowThe collaboration comes at a critical time. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global agriculture accounts for nearly one-third of greenhouse gas emissions, while deforestation continues to accelerate biodiversity loss. Governments, corporations, and investors are demanding better measurement, verification, and reporting of environmental performance.The voluntary carbon market (VCM) is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2030, with agriculture and forestry among the largest contributors. Yet credibility remains a challenge, with stakeholders seeking assurance that carbon credits are real, additional, and verifiable.ARIMA ESG Tech’s certified calculators and traceable reporting modules address this credibility gap. For BGEB, aligning with ARIMA means ensuring that its own forest conservation projects in Latin America are supported by internationally recognized measurement tools, reinforcing investor confidence and regulatory alignment.▶▶ Technical Edge: The ARIMA PlatformThe ARIMA platform stands out for its technological moat. Unlike many competitors, it integrates SaaS, hardware, and AI-driven intelligence in a single solution.• Digital Field Notebook: Records every farming operation, from planting to harvesting, creating a traceable log.• Carbon Footprint Calculator: Measures Scopes 1–3 emissions and has been validated by AENOR under ISO 14064, making it the first agricultural calculator in Europe and Latin America to achieve this recognition.• Digital Twin: Provides a virtual replica of the farm, enabling predictive modeling and risk management.• GHAÏA AI Agent: Uses omics data, climate models, and multispectral imaging to diagnose crop health, recommend treatments, and accelerate R&D.• Dashboard & Reports: Offers stock management, compliance-ready reports, and ESG scorecards aligned with international standards.These features enable landowners and investors alike to move from reactive compliance to proactive sustainability management, ensuring that farms are not only compliant but also more productive and resilient.▶▶ Strategic Impact for BlueGrace Energy BoliviaFor BGEB, the collaboration represents a strategic milestone in its broader mission to integrate sustainability into capital markets. BGEB already manages significative participations in conservation and energy projects across Latin America, with a focus on aligning operations to the Paris Agreement 2030 goals.By participating in ARIMA ESG Tech, BGEB gains:• Certified ESG reporting capabilities to strengthen transparency in its own operations.• Technological leverage to support its partners, from smallholder farmers to institutional landowners.• Scalable tools that align with international standards, opening pathways to green financing and impact investment.▶▶ Future OutlookLooking ahead, the collaboration between BGEB and ARIMA ESG Tech aims to:[1.] Deliver on a joint commitment to measure and verify up to 31 million hectares of agricultural and forestry land across Latin America, Africa, and Europe over the coming years. This target reflects the scale of partnerships and pipeline agreements already in discussion, reinforcing the ambition to make ESG compliance measurable at unprecedented scale.[2.] Support sovereign ESG programs, where governments are adopting compliance frameworks to unlock green financing.[3.] Facilitate access to premium markets for producers who meet ESG criteria, particularly in Europe where compliance is mandatory for exports.[4.] Develop new monetization pathways through carbon credits, biodiversity credits, and sustainability-linked financing instruments.[5.] Promote scientific innovation by accelerating agrochemical R&D through GHAÏA’s predictive capabilities.By 2029, ARIMA ESG Tech’s roadmap envisions reaching 31 million hectares under active management through its platform, while BGEB plans to integrate these tools into its own conservation projects, covering millions of hectares of Amazonian forest.▶▶ Broader SignificanceThis collaboration is more than a business transaction; it is a signal of how public and private actors must align to meet climate and sustainability goals. As regulations tighten, transparency becomes the currency of trust. By combining capital, technology, and compliance, BGEB and ARIMA are building a model that can be replicated across regions and sectors.The announcement also reinforces the role of Latin American innovation in global ESG markets. While Europe often sets the regulatory tone, companies like BGEB and ARIMA demonstrate that solutions are being co-created across continents, reflecting a truly global response to the climate challenge.The collaboration between BlueGrace Energy Bolivia and ARIMA ESG Tech sets a new benchmark for sustainable agricultural innovation. By uniting financial expertise, technological precision, and certified ESG compliance, the partnership is poised to reshape how land is managed, reported, and monetized in an era defined by climate urgency.Together, BGEB and ARIMA affirm that sustainability is not just a regulatory requirement — it is an opportunity to create lasting value for communities, investors, and the planet.······························About BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, managing over 20.5 million acres of Amazon rainforest. The company offers fully verified Voluntary Carbon Credits (VCCs); the first worldwide to be registered with an ISO 6166 ( ISIN ). To broaden access and commercialization, BGEB also created the BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token ( BGACT ), a digital instrument listed on NeXchange and fully compliant with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA Dubai regulations, ensuring transparency and institutional-grade credibility.Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)······························About Arima.Arima is an agritech company providing a SaaS platform that enables farmers and investors to align agricultural operations with ESG standards. Its technology integrates farm management, carbon footprint tracking, and real-time monitoring, ensuring sustainability metrics are measured, reported, and certified in line with international standards such as ISO 14064. Arima helps improve productivity while fostering responsible agriculture and measurable climate impact.Learn more at https://www.arimaesg.tech/en/ ······························DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.······························📧 Media Inquiries

