fpSOLUTIONS and Reliable Background Screening Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Compliance and Risk Mitigation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- fpSOLUTIONS .com, a leader in workforce compliance and human resource technology solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Reliable Background Screening , a nationally recognized consumer reporting agency with over 35 years of experience in the background screening industry.The partnership brings together two companies with a shared commitment to compliance, transparency, and risk mitigation—delivering seamless, high-quality support for HR teams navigating today’s complex hiring environment.“Partnering with fpSOLUTIONS is a perfect match for our clients,” said Rudy Troisi, Founder and CEO of Reliable Background Screening. “fpSOLUTIONS and Reliable Background Screening both have compliance and mitigating risk at the forefront of the services we provide. Together, the human resources needs of our clients can easily be served.”“This partnership strengthens our ability to provide clients with a comprehensive compliance ecosystem that goes beyond just checking boxes,” said Mark Wilbur, CEO of fpSOLUTIONS. “Reliable Background Screening’s trusted track record and white-glove service model align perfectly with our mission to simplify workforce compliance while reducing risk and protecting organizations. This is a win for HR teams who need both speed and accuracy in their hiring process.”With this new integration, fpSOLUTIONS clients will benefit from:• Seamless access to Reliable’s background screening, OccuHealth and drug testing solutions• Automated compliance workflows that eliminate manual steps• Enhanced transparency and speed throughout the hiring process• Peace of mind knowing every candidate is vetted using trusted, fully compliant methodsThis partnership reinforces fpSOLUTIONS’s commitment to delivering practical, scalable tools for modern HR teams and empowering organizations to hire with confidence.About fpSOLUTIONSfpSOLUTIONS.com is a leading provider of workforce compliance solutions, delivering intuitive technology and expert support to help organizations streamline HR processes, reduce risk, and stay audit ready. With a focus on compliance, automation, and risk mitigation, fpSOLUTIONS empowers HR teams to manage complex requirements with speed, accuracy, and confidence. www.fpsolutions.com About Reliable Background ScreeningReliable Background Screening is a nationally recognized consumer reporting agency with over 35 years of experience in the background screening industry. Known for its white-glove service and deep industry expertise, Reliable offers compliant, high-quality background checks, drug testing, and occupational health services. Every solution is built around speed, accuracy, and integrity—helping organizations hire smarter while protecting what matters most. www.ReliableBackground.com

