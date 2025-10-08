Reliable Background Screening Partners with CareerPlug to Simplify Hiring and Screening

Reliable Background Screening and CareerPlug partner to deliver seamless, compliant, and efficient hiring solutions for businesses.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reliable Background Screening , a leader in background checks and compliance solutions, is excited to announce a strategic integration with CareerPlug , a dynamic hiring and retention software company dedicated to helping businesses grow their teams. This partnership brings together two industry leaders to provide a seamless, efficient, and compliant hiring experience for their joint clients.Through this new collaboration, CareerPlug users can now initiate and manage background checks powered by Reliable without ever leaving the CareerPlug environment. This means faster hiring decisions, real-time status updates, and completed orders delivered directly within the platform—eliminating the need to switch between systems while significantly enhancing workflow efficiency.“Partnering with CareerPlug creates a synergy that allows each of us to deliver more on our goal of helping our clients’ businesses better succeed,” said Rudy Troisi, Founder and CEO at Reliable. “CareerPlug simplifies the hiring and retention process, while Reliable Background Screening mitigates the risk associated with the onboarding process. It is a powerful combination for our clients.”This partnership is a natural fit, as both organizations prioritize automation, ease of use, and personalized support. Reliable’s robust screening capabilities combined with CareerPlug’s intuitive hiring platform deliver a powerful solution for businesses looking to hire with confidence and speed.About Reliable Background Screening:Reliable Background Screening is a nationally recognized, privately owned consumer reporting agency with over 35 years of experience in the background screening industry . Known for its white-glove service and deep industry expertise, Reliable offers compliant, high-quality background checks, drug testing, and occupational health services. Every solution is built around speed, accuracy, and integrity—helping organizations hire smarter while protecting what matters most.About CareerPlug:CareerPlug helps over 60,000 small businesses hire and retain their teams. Their software is easy-to-use and built for busy owners and managers who are not HR professionals. In addition to innovative tools that streamline and automate time-consuming HR tasks, CareerPlug offers exceptional client support to help businesses grow with the right people.Media ContactErica Ptak | The Brandwell StudioPhone: +1 800-787-2439 ext. 101

