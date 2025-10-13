The Other Side of Grief: Profound Conversation on Life, Death, and What Remains with Dr. Amy Robbins

Dr. Amy Robbins and Laura Walton, Grief on Purpose Dr. Amy Robbins Joins Grief On Purpose Host Laura Walton

Emmy-recognized psychologist, medium, and host of Life, Death, and the Space Between, Dr. Amy Robbins reflects on grief, spirituality, and consciousness.

Trusting the unknown isn't blind faith; it's knowing you've been carried before and you will be again.” — Dr. Amy Robbins

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest episode of Grief On Purpose: The Podcast , hosted by Laura Walton, welcomes Dr. Amy Robbins for a powerful dialogue that explores how grief, spirituality, and psychology intertwine to shape the human experience.In this episode, Robbins reflects on the death of her aunt at age 18 and how that loss cracked open a lifelong exploration of grief, anxiety, and ultimately, mediumship. “Grief cracked me open,” she shares. “It showed me that our mental health crisis is also a spiritual health crisis.”She describes undeniable spiritual encounters — including vivid visits from her aunt and grandfather — that shifted her understanding of consciousness and inspired her to integrate spirituality into her work as a clinical psychologist. Robbins explains, “When you start to notice the tiny little miracles in life, it shifts everything. Synchronicities remind us we’re not alone, even in grief.”The conversation explores the concept of the life review, which Robbins describes not as a judgment but as a deeply personal reckoning: “In a life review, we don’t judge ourselves — we experience the ripple effects of our choices through the eyes of others.”Her perspective expands beyond traditional psychology, weaving in explorations of psychedelics, breathwork, and altered states of consciousness as tools for healing and transformation. She also underscores her mission to train therapists in spiritually informed therapy, bridging the gap between science, psychology, and spirituality.Throughout the episode, Robbins returns to a message of trust, presence, and wonder. She and Walton invite listeners to consider grief not as something to fix, but as a doorway to connection, consciousness, and deeper meaning.Listen & Learn MoreThe full episode with Dr. Amy Robbins is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at www.griefonpurpose.com About Dr. Amy RobbinsDr. Amy Robbins is a licensed clinical psychologist, spiritual medium, and host of the top‑ranked podcast Life, Death, and the Space Between . She has been featured in media outlets including Goop and Psychology Today, and her work bridges science, psychology, and spirituality to help people navigate death, grief, and meaning.About Grief On PurposeGrief On Purpose is a trauma‑informed podcast hosted by Laura Walton, featuring candid conversations with public figures, creatives, and everyday people about the universal experience of grief. Through honesty, humor, and reflective storytelling, the show offers community, language, and tools for living with loss.

