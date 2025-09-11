Grief On Purpose Podcast Features Fred Armisen in Candid Conversation on Grief, Humor, and Healing Grief On Purpose Podcast with Fred Armisen

Known for his iconic work on Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, and Documentary Now, or Wednesday on Netflix! Armisen opens up about the death of a close friend

“I want my funeral to be terrifying—thunder, organ music, lightning…” Why settle for dull? Fred imagines the most theatrical send-off ever. 💀” — Fred Armisen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grief On Purpose , the acclaimed podcast reframing grief through raw, human conversations, is proud to announce its newest release featuring actor, comedian, and musician Fred Armisen . Known for his iconic work on Saturday Night Live, Portlandia, and Documentary Now, or Wednesday on Netflix! Armisen opens up about the death of a close friend, the surprising physical toll of grief, and the strange, even playful ways he embraces death and memory.“Fred has this extraordinary ability to bring humor into the heaviest parts of life without minimizing them,” says host Laura Walton, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and founder of Grief On Purpose. “He reminds us that grief isn’t just sorrow — it can also be creativity, memory, and even a kind of celebration.”Listeners will hear Fred reflect on: The Physical Impact of Grief : How the sudden death of a close friend left him with weeks of physical illness before he understood it was grief in his body.- A Living Tribute: The way he weaves his late friend’s humor into his stand-up act, keeping him alive through shared laughter.- From Jellyfish to Statue: How grief transformed from something “stinging and shapeless” into a form he could recognize, carry, and channel into action.- Embracing Death: His lifelong fascination with cemeteries, funerals, and Dracula-like aesthetics — and why he sees death as something to salute rather than fear.- The Gift of Presence: How supporting his friend’s widow has deepened his understanding of showing up, listening, and accepting that some pain can’t be fixed.This episode highlights Armisen’s unexpected depth and tenderness, underscoring that humor and grief are not opposites, but companions. His reflections encourage listeners to see death as not only an end, but also an enduring connection carried forward through memory, creativity,and community.About Grief On PurposeFounded by Laura Walton, LMFT, Grief On Purpose is a multimedia platform—including podcasts, online courses, journals, and the forthcoming book The Yoga of Grief—dedicated to reframing grief as a sacred teacher and lifelong companion. With trauma-informed tools, personal stories, and compassionate dialogue, Grief On Purpose empowers people to move through grief with presence, courage, and authenticity.Listen & Learn More: The full episode with Fred Armisen is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at www.griefonpurpose.com

