Grief On Purpose Welcomes Nikki Boyer for a Raw and Tender Conversation About Love, Grief, and Living Fully

I was left navigating life with that absence, learning how to carry the bond forward even without her there.” — Nikki Boyer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress, singer-songwriter, and executive producer of FX’s “ Dying for Sex ” reflects on grief, humor, and keeping memory alive:The latest episode of Grief On Purpose: The Podcast , hosted by Laura Walton, features Emmy-winning actress, singer-songwriter, and producer Nikki Boyer . Known for co-creating Wondery’s acclaimed podcast Dying for Sex and producing its FX adaptation, Boyer brings her trademark honesty, warmth, and humor to an intimate conversation about walking alongside her best friend Molly through cancer, hospice, and death.In the episode, Boyer reflects on how grief doesn’t arrive all at once. Instead, it crept in during the quiet after Molly’s death, reshaping her life in unexpected ways. She shares stories of late-night texts, inappropriate jokes, and the sacred presence of being with Molly in her final breaths. Six years later, Nikki still talks about Molly every day—not as a way of clinging, but as a continuation of the love and laughter Molly wanted her to carry forward.“Grief and joy don’t cancel each other out,” Boyer says in the episode. “They carve space for one another. The joy doesn’t erase the grief, and the grief doesn’t erase the joy.”The conversation highlights Boyer’s unique ability to face loss with vulnerability and courage, using humor as a tool for healing and connection. It’s a reminder that grief isn’t something to get over, but something to live with—sometimes painfully, sometimes beautifully.Nikki Boyer is an Emmy-nominated Executive Producer of the FX/Hulu and Disney+ limited series Dying for Sex, which is currently nominated for nine Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. She co-created, starred in, and Executive Produced the original Wondery podcast Dying for Sex, which won the Ambies Award for Podcast of the Year and was named one of Apple’s Favorite Podcasts of the Year.Off-camera, Nikki is a certified life coach, a passionate dog rescue advocate, and a longtime volunteer for the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Whether behind the mic, on screen, or in conversation, her work is fueled by vulnerability, humor, and a profound belief in the healing power of storytelling.About Grief On PurposeFounded by Laura Walton, LMFT, Grief On Purpose is a multimedia platform—including podcasts, online courses, journals, and the forthcoming book The Yoga of Grief—dedicated to reframing grief as a sacred teacher and lifelong companion. With trauma-informed tools, personal stories, and compassionate dialogue, Grief On Purpose empowers people to grieve with presence, courage, and authenticity.Listen & Learn MoreThe full episode with Nikki Boyer is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and at www.griefonpurpose.com

