ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International, the martech strategy firm led by Forbes-recognized AI leader Hema Dey, has been entrusted by Natural Healing Center, a female-owned holistic wellness practice, to architect its growth over the past seven years. Together, they have transformed Natural Healing Center from a local Orange County center into a nationwide destination for telehealth services, natural health products and solutions, and holistic client care.When the pandemic accelerated the shift to telehealth, Natural Healing Center was ready. With Iffel International as a fractional partner, the practice pivoted to a national consultative model supported by a robust web presence, optimized digital visibility, and an e-commerce platform offering curated natural health products.By applying its proprietary SEO2Sales™ methodology, advanced search optimization, and education-driven marketing, Iffel International positioned Natural Healing Center as both a trusted resource and a scalable business. The result: a small local practice has grown into a seven-figure wellness enterprise with ambitious plans for the future.“Partnering with Iffel has been one of the best decisions we’ve made,” said Renee Ascencio, CEO, Natural Healing Center. “Hema and her team have guided our growth at every step—from embracing telehealth to developing a national web presence to creating an e-commerce platform. They don’t just provide marketing; they act as part of our team, ensuring our mission of education and natural wellness reaches people everywhere.”With its national footprint, educational content, and digital infrastructure in place, Natural Healing Center is now poised to scale further in a competitive wellness marketplace.About Iffel InternationalIffel International is a martech strategy firm specializing in AI-driven growth. Founded by Hema Dey, recently named one of Forbes’ Top 5 AI Leaders Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Everyone, the firm combines advanced marketing technologies, neuroscience, and search optimization with fractional CMO services. Iffel helps companies scale from local visibility to national and international growth with its proven SEO2Sales™ methodology. Learn more at iffelinternational.com

