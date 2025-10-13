Keel expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Keel, a defense manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $67 million investment will create 170 new jobs at Keel’s Yonges Island shipyard.

Headquartered in Ladson, Keel is an advanced manufacturer of submarine modules and components, aircraft carrier components, and other complex structures for the U.S. Navy and broader defense industry.

Located at 4194 Highway 165 in Meggett, Keel’s expansion includes a new state-of-the-art prep and paint facility to support the manufacture of components and modules for submarines and aircraft carriers for the U.S. Navy.

Work has started on the first phase of the project, including the prep and paint facility. Individuals interested in joining the Keel team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

"Keel’s expansion at Yonges Island emphasizes our commitment to supporting the U.S. Navy, our national defense and Charleston County. The expansion will enable Keel to add much-needed capacity and better help our U.S. Navy meet its stringent shipbuilding requirements. We are proud of the crucial work we do to help build America’s defense and will continue to identify ways we can expand our capabilities to best support our valued warfighters and global security." -Keel Chief Executive Officer Brian Carter

"Today, we recognize another significant win for our state’s manufacturing and defense industries. Keel’s substantial investment in the Lowcountry is further proof that South Carolina’s workforce continues to be a foundation for our existing companies to find sustained success." -Gov. Henry McMaster

"The defense industry is an integral part of South Carolina’s economy, and we are proud to be home to companies like Keel that support the U.S. military. This expansion in Charleston County is a strong testament to our state’s pro-business climate, as well as our commitment to the success of our companies from launch to legacy." -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Keel’s decision to expand its critical operations, backed by a $67 million investment, is a resounding affirmation of the skilled workforce, strategic assets and supportive business environment we have built in Charleston County. The company's growth signals confidence in our workforce." -Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton

FIVE FAST FACTS