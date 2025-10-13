Charlotte Native Ali Steele Releases Empowering New Single 'Got Damn (Mantra)' Featuring Sade Sade

NEW Ali Steele Got Damn (Mantra) ft. Sade Sade

Charlotte native Ali Steele drops empowering new R&B/Neo Soul single “Got Damn (Mantra)” ft. Sade Sade—celebrating self-love and Black artistry.

Got Damn (Mantra) is more than a song—it’s a reminder to love yourself loudly and protect your peace unapologetically.” — Ali Steele, Artist & Songwriter

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina’s own Ali Steele returns with a deeply expressive new single, “Got Damn (Mantra)” featuring spoken-word artist Sade Sade, arriving October 26, 2025 on all streaming platforms. A seamless blend of R&B and Neo Soul, the track pulses with truth and intentionality, reminding listeners to love themselves fiercely, set boundaries boldly, and protect their peace unapologetically.

More than just a song, “Got Damn (Mantra)” is a spiritual declaration. Steele’s smooth vocals glide over warm, soulful production while Sade Sade’s poignant spoken-word interludes weave poetic honesty through the rhythm transforming the record into an immersive meditation on identity, resilience, and healing.

“This record is a mirror,” Steele explains. “It’s about standing in front of your reflection and saying, ‘I’m enough. I’m powerful. And I won’t let anyone or anything disturb my peace.’”

On release day, fans will receive a complete visual and sonic experience with the debut of both the official cover art and music video. Shot in Charlotte, the visuals celebrate Black beauty, loc’d and natural hair culture, and the creative energy of the Carolinas. Every frame reflects the confidence and authenticity that “Got Damn (Mantra)” embodies an anthem for anyone reclaiming their joy.

The single carries special emotional weight for Steele. It was inspired by his late father, Cateye Steele, a Charlotte legend known for his humor, realness, and signature catchphrase — “Got Damn.” What began as a family expression of awe and truth has evolved into a personal mantra of empowerment.

“My father used to say ‘Got Damn’ when something hit him deep when it was powerful or undeniable,” Steele recalls. “I wanted to take that phrase and turn it into a life statement. It’s about recognizing your own power and refusing to shrink from it.”

With “Got Damn (Mantra),” Ali Steele cements his place among the new generation of Southern R&B and Neo Soul artists who blend timeless soul with modern storytelling. His artistry bridges past and present honoring the genre’s legacy while adding fresh emotion, vulnerability, and perspective. The lush instrumentation, heartfelt delivery, and Sade Sade’s poetic presence make the track both soothing and striking.

Sade Sade, a Charlotte-based spoken-word artist known for her ability to translate emotion into language, brings a raw yet graceful energy to the song. Her verses echo the heartbeat of the community speaking to those who have been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. Together, Steele and Sade Sade create a dialogue between sound and speech that feels both intimate and universal.

“When Sade Sade speaks on the record, it’s like a pause for the soul,” Steele says. “She brings that truth-telling energy that makes you stop and feel every word.”

Beyond its artistry, “Got Damn (Mantra)” serves as a cultural statement a love letter to Black authenticity, natural beauty, and creative freedom. It celebrates the strength found in stillness, the courage it takes to say “no,” and the peace that comes with choosing yourself. Steele’s intention is clear: to remind people that self-love isn’t selfish it’s survival.

The music video, directed by a team of local creatives, continues that mission visually. Viewers can expect vibrant, soulful imagery representing everyday Black joy and resilience from laughter in barbershops to intimate moments of reflection. Every shot honors the mantra’s deeper meaning: that freedom begins when you stop apologizing for who you are.

Ali Steele’s previous projects have showcased his gift for blending soul, truth, and storytelling. Yet “Got Damn (Mantra)” marks a turning point — an evolution of voice and vision. By merging R&B’s emotional richness with spoken word’s lyrical depth, Steele invites listeners not just to hear the song, but to feel it in their bones.

As the world grows louder, “Got Damn (Mantra)” offers a moment of pause a breath, a beat, a reminder to choose peace over chaos and purpose over performance. It’s more than music; it’s movement, mantra, and medicine.

“Got Damn (Mantra)” ft. Sade Sade will be available on all major platforms

