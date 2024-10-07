Quality Comprehensive Health Center's Emergency Response Efforts

Democratic presidential nominee in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris meets with volunteers assembling emergency eight packages, in the wake of Hurricane Helene at Quality Comprehensive Health Center Rapid Response Donation Site in Charlotte, North Carolina Democratic presidential nominee in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris assists with care packages Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Ra'Shawn Flournoy, CEO at Quality Comprehensive Health Center

Quality Comprehensive Health Center turns it's clinic into a emergency rapid response resource center for those impacted in Western Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Comprehensive Health Center recently collaborated with NC Counts Coalition and Dream Center Charlotte to transform their clinic into an emergency rapid response resource center in Western Carolinas. Dr. Ra'Shawn Flournoy, the Executive Director at Quality Comprehensive Health Center, emphasized the importance of taking action to support the impacted families in the community. Quality Comprehensive Health Center is known for providing comprehensive health services to the community, and their collaboration with NC Counts Coalition and Dream Center highlights their commitment to addressing urgent needs during times of crisis. On Saturday, October 6th, Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the donation site at Quality Comprehensive Health Center. She met with volunteers who shared their efforts to distribute supplies to communities heavily impacted by the storm, including Asheville and Morganton.

During her visit, Vice President Harris joined the volunteers on a production line, where she personally helped pack essential items like deodorant and soap into resealable bags. As the volunteers worked tirelessly to prepare the emergency aid packages, Vice President Harris engaged with them, offering words of encouragement and gratitude for their efforts. Harris praised the volunteers for their dedication, calling them "heroes among us" who exemplify the strength and compassion needed in times of crisis.

One volunteer, Angelica Wind from Asheville, brought her daughter and a friend to the donation center in search of a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos. Harris took the time to speak with Wind and inquire about her family's well-being, showing genuine concern for those affected by the storm.

As the donation site at Quality Comprehensive Health Center continues its relief efforts, volunteers and donations are still needed. Those looking to contribute can visit NC Counts Coalition's website to find out how they can help make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the storm.

