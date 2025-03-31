Quality Comprehensive Health Center Announces Grand Opening of In-House Pharmacy

Quality Comprehensive Health Center

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Comprehensive Health Center (QCHC), formerly known as Quality Home Care Services, proudly announces the grand opening of its in-house pharmacy, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to enhance patient care. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 4:00 PM at QCHC’s facility in the Historic West End of Charlotte. Congresswoman Alma S. Adams will be the distinguished guest speaker at this momentous event.

For over two decades, QCHC has been dedicated to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community. Since its inception, the organization has grown from humble beginnings into a state-of-the-art, multi-faceted healthcare provider, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and high-quality care. Under new leadership, QCHC has continued to expand its reach and impact, earning national recognition, including a visit from former Vice President Kamala Harris and the esteemed Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

As a designated 340B site, QCHC’s new in-house pharmacy will play a crucial role in providing affordable medications to patients while reinvesting proceeds into expanding services and assisting those facing financial barriers to healthcare. This initiative underscores QCHC’s unwavering dedication to addressing health disparities and fostering a healthier community.

“We are thrilled to introduce our in-house pharmacy as part of our continuous efforts to enhance patient care,” said Dr. Ra’Shawn Flournoy- CEO of Quality Comprehensive Health Center. “This expansion allows us to better serve our patients by providing accessible and affordable medications, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder their health and well-being.”

The community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration and witness this exciting advancement in healthcare accessibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.