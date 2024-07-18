Liberty Search Ventures Announces Operator-in-Residence Partnership
Daniel Astrachan
Liberty Search Ventures announces Operator-in-Residence partnership with Dan AstrachanNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Search Ventures (“LSV”) is a lower middle market private equity firm that focuses on search fund partnerships to acquire and grow existing profitable businesses. Leveraging the search fund model, LSV partners with talented entrepreneurs to execute an industry thesis by supporting and assisting them in identifying, acquiring and operating category-leading businesses.
In partnership with Dan Astrachan, the firm intends to leverage its experience as entrepreneurs, operators, and investors to identify and execute on growth opportunities in outpatient clinical services, practice management solutions, and professional business services.
“Dan’s expertise in integrating professional organizations to foster the growth of larger, more dynamic entities across medical and financial services enables him to focus on opportunities to develop outpatient care networks and professional service platforms. We are excited to partner with Dan in realizing this vision.” said Alon Amar, Co-Founder of Liberty Search Ventures.
“I am thrilled to join Liberty Search Ventures as an Operator-in-Residence. The firm’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the healthcare and financial industries aligns perfectly with my passion for bringing small businesses together to build enduring companies. Together, we will pursue transformative growth opportunities in the healthcare and financial sectors,” said Dan Astrachan.
About Liberty Search Ventures
Liberty Search Ventures (“LSV”) is an NYC-based institutional investment firm that partners with entrepreneurial executives and operators to invest in leading small- and mid-sized businesses. With committed capital from limited partners, LSV provides patient and flexible capital for liquidity or growth with a long-term approach to building and growing businesses in partnership with founders and management. LSV invests primarily through the traditional search fund model as well as direct partnerships with entrepreneurs via its Operator-in-Residence program.
About Dan Astrachan
Dan Astrachan has over a decade of experience supporting physicians, patients, and organizations of all sizes in advancing their goals within the healthcare industry. Dan’s passion for assisting small business owners led him to start a sell-side advisory firm, helping physicians and accountants navigate the complexities of the private equity sale process. At Discover Health, a national concierge medicine provider, he led new market expansion and launched operations on the East Coast through the acquisition of a Boston-based practice. Prior to Discover Health, he worked at Humana, developing tools and resources for patients and physicians. Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a major in Health Care Management.
