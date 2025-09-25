Model Homes Now Open at Oakberry Trails in Waller, TX

Model home park at Oakberry Trails Attendees of the model home preview event

WALLER, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakberry Trails, a 262-acre master-planned community in the prairielands of Waller, has opened six new model homes now available for tours. Built by New Home Co., Village Builders and K. Hovnanian Homes — with David Weekley Homes soon to follow — these first models offer a preview of the lifestyle Oakberry Trails is designed to deliver. Prices begin in the low $300s.On the 11t of September, local real estate agents gathered to celebrate the debut with a model home preview event featuring appetizers and desserts, a coffee bar and champagne, and grand prize giveaways. The occasion marked the first opportunity for agents to step inside the model homes and get a closer look at what’s ahead for the community.When complete, Oakberry Trails will feature approximately 940 single-family homes and a wide range of amenities, including a recreation center at the heart of the community – boasting a multi-purpose pool, party room, fitness center, event lawn, playground and more. Ryko Development is planning a grand opening event in Spring 2026 to celebrate the unveiling of the amenities.“We are thrilled with the strong turnout from real estate agents at our model home preview event, and we look forward to welcoming homebuyers to tour the models,” said Nour Barazi of Ryko Development. “We’re proud to feature some of Houston’s top homebuilders, each bringing their own unique style and quality to the community.”Each builder is presenting homes on 40- and 50- foot homesites, showcasing a range of architectural styles and floorplans, with plans by David Weekley Homes on 60-foot homesites to be unveiled in 2025.K. Hovnanian Homes has select plans that feature the builder’s Extra Suite or Extra Suite Plus, designed for multi-generational households or long-term guests. New Home Co. is introducing two distinct collections at Oakberry Trails: The Cottages Collection on 40-foot lots and The Residences Collection on 50-foot lots. And Village Builders is offering homes from its Avante and Richmond collections, blending family-friendly floorplans with multiple exterior styles and interior finishes.For more information about Oakberry Trails or to tour the new model homes, visit the Model Home Park at Vineyard View Drive in Waller or go to [ www.oakberrytrails.com ].

