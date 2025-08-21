Marcia Clark to Headline Fort Bend Women’s Center’s 8th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon

Marcia Clark, photo by Coral von Zumwalt

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Bend Women’s Center announced today that Marcia Clark, attorney, author and legal analyst, will serve as keynote speaker at the organization’s 8th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon on Oct. 15, 2025, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land.The annual luncheon brings together community leaders, advocates and supporters to raise funds and awareness for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The event highlights survivor stories and the nonprofit’s work to provide safety, counseling and long-term stability for those escaping abuse.Clark, best known as the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, has since built a career as an author, television analyst and advocate for justice.“We are honored to welcome Marcia Clark to this year’s Healing & Hope Luncheon,” said Josh Brown, CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center. “Her perspective reinforces why our work matters—expanding access to safety, counseling, legal advocacy and wraparound services. Together, we can build a community where every survivor is met with dignity, respect and the resources to rebuild.”Proceeds from the luncheon directly support Fort Bend Women’s Center’s programs, which are built around three pillars:Survive – Emergency shelter, crisis intervention and immediate support.Revive – Counseling, career assistance and advocacy programs to restore confidence and independence.Thrive – Long-term resources that empower survivors to build stable, self-sufficient lives.With a history of sold-out events and strong community support, this year’s luncheon is expected to draw a large audience of business leaders, advocates and supporters. Individual tickets are on sale now for $150. Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at $3,000.This year’s luncheon is presented by PCCA, whose support makes the event possible.For more information on the Healing and Hope Luncheon, please contact Resource Development Director, Patty Holt at Pholt@fbwc.org or 281-344-5761.Fort Bend Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Our mission is to assist, protect, and prevent violence against all survivors, including men and children, within the Greater Houston Area. Since 1980, we have helped over 61,000 survivors rebuild their lives, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to survive, revive, and thrive.

