Most Self-Published Books Sell Fewer Than 250 Copies: Christian Editing & Design Points to Marketing Gap

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite the growing accessibility of self-publishing, research shows that the average self-published book sells fewer than 250 copies in its lifetime. Christian Editing & Design (CED) says the problem isn’t authorship—it’s marketing.“Many authors dedicate years to writing their book, but few create a plan to reach readers once it’s published,” said Rachel Porter, co-owner of Christian Editing & Design. “The result is that important stories are written, but not widely read.”CED works with authors in the faith-based market, providing editing, design, and a full suite of marketing services. These include social media management and advertising, pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns, search engine optimization (SEO), Amazon advertising and review campaigns, public relations, podcast and public speaking procurement, website design, and video editing.“As publishing becomes more accessible, marketing has to be just as intentional as the writing process,” Porter added. “Authors who treat marketing as part of their calling, not an afterthought, are the ones who see their books in readers’ hands.”For more information, visit christianeditinganddesign.com About Christian Editing & DesignChristian Editing & Design partners with authors, musicians, and ministries to craft and share messages that honor God and inspire others. From book editing and design to songwriting and branding, CED’s team helps bring creative projects to life with professionalism, excellence, and a heart for the Kingdom.

