Rellevate Partners with Golbon to Bring Innovative Digital Banking to Independent Food Distributors

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate Partners with Golbon to Bring Innovative Digital Banking to Independent Food DistributorsRellevate, Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, has partnered with Golbon, a premier national foodservice sales and marketing group, to deliver cutting-edge digital banking and payment solutions tailored for independent food distributors.This collaboration combines Rellevate’s innovative financial technology with Golbon’s strong industry network to meet the specific financial needs of independent food distribution businesses. Golbon’s support will help speed up Rellevate’s growth in the food distribution market, enabling distributors to give their employees instant access to earned wages through Rellevate’s no-cost Pay Any-Day solution, along with streamlined digital payroll disbursements and convenient features like online bill pay and sending money, all provided via an easy-to-use digital account platform aimed at increasing employee satisfaction and financial wellness.“At Rellevate, we focus on helping employers provide their teams with fast, simple, and secure access to their pay and financial tools," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate. "By partnering with Golbon, we can deliver our Pay Any-Day earned wage access, digital payroll disbursements, and bill pay solutions to independent food distributors. This will help Golbon members improve employee satisfaction, reduce turnover, and streamline payment processes.”"We continually seek innovative partners who can provide measurable value to our Distributor Members,” said Ryan Peters, Golbon Vice President. “Rellevate’s digital banking solutions align with our goal of helping independent distributors enhance efficiency and profitability. This partnership exemplifies Golbon’s commitment to offering relevant, impactful services that support our Distributor Members’ success."About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About GolbonGolbon is a national foodservice sales and marketing group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Formed in 1963, Golbon consists of hundreds of leading Distributor Members and Supplier Partners. Golbon Distributor Members take advantage of aggregated purchasing opportunities, personalized service, marketing support, innovative solutions, education, and relationship-building opportunities to drive profit and success across their total business.

