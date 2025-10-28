Kaloop Launches ‘Community RFP’ to Simplify Vendor Bidding for Associations

Enter once. Get multiple bids. Kaloop

Florida associations can access the new tool free for six months

Community RFP simplifies bidding—enter your project once, and qualified vendors respond. It saves time for CAMs and gives boards the info they need to make clear, confident decisions.” — Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Kaloop

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop, a platform for community association management, today announced the launch of Community RFP, a new solution that allows HOA and condo associations to request, receive, and compare bids from local vendors in one place.

The tool enables associations to receive up to 10 competitive bids for services like landscaping, roofing, pool care, plumbing, painting, electrical work, and more. Boards and community association managers (CAMs) can evaluate proposals based on price, availability, and service details — all in a centralized dashboard.

Community RFP is now live at www.communityrfp.com. Florida associations can use the platform free for six months.

“Community RFP eliminates the complexity of bidding,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Kaloop. “You enter the project once, and qualified vendors come to you. It saves CAMs time and gives boards the data they need to make informed decisions.”

Supports Compliance with Florida Bid Laws

Community RFP helps associations comply with Florida’s competitive bidding laws. Under Florida Statute 287.057, qualifying HOA contracts now require a minimum of two bids through a competitive solicitation process.

Additional thresholds apply:

• Condominium associations must seek bids for contracts exceeding 5% of the annual budget, including reserves.

• Homeowners’ associations (HOAs) must do so when contracts exceed 10% of the annual budget, including reserves.

While the law does not require the lowest bid to be accepted, obtaining multiple bids is now a compliance expectation for most projects.

“We built this tool to simplify the compliance process,” said Heidi Hensell, Director of Operations at Kaloop. “It helps associations meet legal requirements and internal policies without added administrative work.”

Designed for CAMs and Self-Managed Boards

Community RFP supports both professional CAMs and self-managed boards. It automates vendor outreach and organizes proposals in a side-by-side format, helping communities save time and reduce costs.

“It’s not about chasing the lowest price,” added Abbott. “It’s about making well-documented, confident choices without wasting hours on the process.”

Simple, Fast, and Built for Associations

Community RFP is one of the most intuitive and easy-to-use bidding tools available in the U.S. Designed specifically for community associations, it integrates directly with Kaloop’s broader association management platform.

Availability

Community RFP is now available to all Florida associations. The first six months are free, and ongoing pricing is affordable.

Start today at www.communityrfp.com.

About Kaloop

Kaloop is a technology platform for community association management that simplifies board operations, resident communication, financials, and compliance. It also offers CAMs on Demand and vendor tools like Community RFP. Kaloop is a venture of Public Products Inc., based in Sarasota, FL. Learn more at www.kaloop.com.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is a Sarasota-based business incubator and software development company. It builds scalable ventures in technology, consumer products, and financial services. Portfolio companies include Utilasoft, Kaloop, BC Sales, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, the Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal, and others. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.