Kaloop Launches Stamp to Scan to Simplify HOA Mail Management

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaloop today announced the launch of Stamp to Scan, a new feature that centralizes and digitizes mail for homeowner and condo association boards. The service redirects physical mail to a secure Sarasota facility, where it is scanned and uploaded into a shared digital archive accessible to current board members.

With Stamp to Scan, community boards no longer have to pass along paper letters or scramble to provide new members with past documentation. Every scanned bill, request, complaint, or solicitation is instantly organized in one encrypted, searchable system.

“Mail has always been a sticking point for associations,” said Chris Abbott, Chief Product Officer at Kaloop. “Important documents can get lost, and transitions between board members are rarely seamless. Stamp to Scan fixes that by making mail digital, accessible, and permanent.”

The service provides:

• Mail redirection and scanning of all document types.

• Unlimited digital storage with SSL encryption for security.

• Board continuity, with instant revocation and granting of access as members change.

• Free 30-day trial for associations.

For associations that rely on volunteers or part-time board members, the new tool reduces administrative work and improves transparency.

“Stamp to Scan helps boards keep everything in order without needing physical filing cabinets or manual hand-offs,” said Heidi Hensell, Director of Operations at Kaloop. “It’s a straightforward way to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.”

The scanning service operates from a 6,000 sq. ft. office in Sarasota, Florida. To meet growing demand, Kaloop plans to add three additional staff members within the next year.

Stamp to Scan is available immediately across Florida and integrates with Kaloop’s platform for task management, CAM support, and board administration. Associations can learn more or start a free 30-day trial at stamptoscan.com.

About Public Products

Founded in 2021, Public Products is a Sarasota-based business incubator and software development company. It builds scalable ventures in technology, consumer products, and financial services. Portfolio companies include Utilasoft, Kaloop, BC Sales, Budget Banking, Dusted and SpicePackers, the Business & Belly Laughs podcast, RenderReal, and others. Learn more at www.publicproducts.com.

