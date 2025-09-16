Dusted™ Launches Brined — Easy Turkey Brine Mix Arrives for the Holiday Season

Founder Chris Abbott proudly stands behind Brined’s signature Turkey Mix—where culinary tradition meets bold flavor innovation. Brined

In stores and online this October; limited supply available year-round at OrderItDusted.com

Brined takes the guesswork out of prepping a holiday turkey. It’s bold in flavor, easy to use, and helps home cooks and BBQ lovers serve a turkey everyone will talk about.” — Chris Abbott, Founder

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusted™, the veteran-owned brand known for its top-selling steak seasoning, has announced the launch of Brined, a new turkey brine mix created to help shoppers make juicy, flavorful turkeys without the hassle. Starting in October, Brined will be available in select grocery stores and online at OrderItDusted.com, just in time for holiday meals.

Each resealable 4 oz pouch contains a blend of sea salt, garlic, oregano, cumin, paprika, and warm southern spices. It's gluten-free, MSG-free, and portioned to prep a whole turkey up to 24 lbs. Simple soak-and-roast instructions are included on every pack.

“Brined takes the guesswork out of prepping a holiday turkey,” said Chris Abbott, founder of Dusted™. “It’s bold in flavor, easy to use, and helps home cooks and BBQ lovers serve a turkey everyone will talk about.”

Designed for peak cooking holidays—Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter—Brined is also available year-round in limited supply for early planners and outdoor cooking fans.

Retailers are already stocking Brined for the 2025 holiday season. With strong shelf appeal and clean-label ingredients, it fits naturally in meat sections, near stuffing and produce, or in holiday-themed displays.

“This is a product that works both for shoppers and for stores,” said Barret Lang, Vice President of Sales at Dusted™. “People are looking for simple ways to upgrade their meals. Brined offers real value without added fillers—and it's an easy win for retailers.”

Retailers interested in carrying Brined can pre-book through the Dusted™ wholesale program, available directly or through national distributors. Merchandising support, demo kits, and seasonal POS materials are also available to partners.

ABOUT DUSTED™

Dusted™ is a veteran-owned and family-run seasoning brand launched in 2022 by Chris Abbott. Best known for its steak seasoning, Dusted™ products are now sold in over 500 retail stores nationwide, online at OrderItDusted.com, and through major wholesale distributors. The company is based in Sarasota, Florida.

ABOUT PUBLIC PRODUCTS

Public Products is a Sarasota-based venture studio and incubator launched in 2021. It supports and scales consumer, fintech, and tech brands. Its portfolio includes Dusted™, Kaloop, SpicePackers, Utilasoft, BC Sales, and Budget Banking.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.