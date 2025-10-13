Circular Composite Solutions establishing operations in Bamberg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Circular Composite Solutions (CCS), a sustainable manufacturer of proprietary industrial shipping pallet components, today announced it is establishing operations in Bamberg County. The company’s $53.7 million investment will create 70 new jobs upon completion of all phases.

Located at the former Rockland Industries textile mill at 253 Calhoun St. in Bamberg, CCS, a Gibbs International, Inc. (Gibbs) subsidiary, occupies an initial 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The facility will be home to the production of recycled wood and plastic pallet components, designed to support industrial supply chains through durable, sustainable shipping materials.

Operations are expected to be online in the third quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the CCS team should jobs@circularcs.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $750,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Bamberg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“I am honored to cut the ribbon on our new composites plant in Bamberg, South Carolina – a milestone that brings vital jobs and renewed opportunity to this economically challenged community. But today is only the beginning. Our commitment extends well beyond this opening: we are dedicated to growing our business, driving innovation and creating lasting opportunities that will empower the people of Bamberg and help build prosperity for generations to come.” -Circular Composite Solutions CEO Darrell Turner

“This investment represents a major step in revitalizing an idle textile manufacturing plant in the heart of Bamberg, the result of more than five years of dedicated effort to transform this site. None of it would have been possible without the buy-in and support of the entire Bamberg community, whose commitment is essential to the long-term success of projects like this. I’ve been fortunate to lead hundreds of textile revitalization projects throughout my career, but I am truly honored to have helped make this one a reality for Bamberg.” -Gibbs International, Inc. CEO and Owner Jimmy Gibbs

“Circular Composite Solutions’ $53.7 million investment in Bamberg County underscores that South Carolina is the ideal place for doing business. This new operation will create jobs, generate new opportunities and further strengthen our state’s world-class manufacturing industry.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Circular Composite Solutions is another testament to the strength and potential of South Carolina’s rural communities. We are thrilled the company selected Bamberg County for its manufacturing facility and celebrate the 70 new jobs CCS is bringing to the local area.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Bamberg County welcomes Circular Composite Solutions to our industrial community, and we thank them for the 70 new jobs they are creating. Every good job created makes a difference for our families here, and we look forward to providing a pro-business environment for the company's manufacturing operation in our county for years to come." -Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates Bamberg County on the announcement of 70 new jobs and thanks Circular Composite Solutions for their investment in our people, which speaks to the strength of our workforce and the pro-business environment in our region. We look forward to working with this innovative industry.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance President and CEO Danny Black

