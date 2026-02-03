Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, February 3, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of February 3, 2026, include the following:

Wednesday, February 4 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Rotary Club of Aiken Inaugural Economic Symposium, 2049 Champion Way, Aiken, S.C.

Friday, February 6 at 11:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the University of South Carolina Aiken’s Cyber and Innovation Exchange luncheon, USCA Etheredge Center, 340 Scholar Loop, Aiken, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: January 26, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of January 26, 2026, included:

Monday, January 26

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a South Carolina Emergency Management Division Executive Conference Call.

Tuesday, January 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, January 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

7:00 PM: Gov. McMaster delivered his 2026 State of the State address, Statehouse, House Chambers, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, January 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

11:15 AM: Economic development meeting.

12:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

Friday, January 30

3:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

4:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

6:45 PM: Call with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.