Huwell US Inc. selects Cherokee County for first US operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Huwell US Inc. (Huwell), a cosmetics and hair care products manufacturer, today announced it selects Cherokee County for its first U.S. operation. The company’s $11.6 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

Headquartered in Italy, Huwell has produced hair products for more than 60 years. The company is a private label manufacturer of lighteners and is one of the world’s leading providers of bleaching powders. Huwell also distributes raw materials for the formulation of cosmetic products.

Huwell’s new 120,000 square-foot facility, located at 14 Commerce Drive in Gaffney, will produce lighteners for a wide range of customers from large, well-established brands to smaller, independent cosmetic companies. Once renovations are complete, the new manufacturing plant will provide the Italian company with greater access to the U.S. market.

Operations are expected to be online in June 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Huwell team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Cherokee County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“South Carolina represents the kind of place where Huwell truly belongs — a region built on practical thinking, reliable execution and people who take pride in what they build every day. We are grateful for the opportunity to become part of the Gaffney community and to grow alongside the talented individuals who make this region strong. Opening this facility allows us to serve our customers more efficiently, respond faster to market needs and build even closer partnerships across the United States.” -Huwell President Gabriele Magni

“Huwell’s decision to establish operations in Cherokee County demonstrates how South Carolina’s business-friendly environment and skilled workforce attract companies from around the globe. With the creation of 25 new jobs, we look forward to seeing the company find success in the Upstate.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to welcome Huwell to Cherokee County — an ideal location for the company thanks to the strength and potential of our rural counties. Huwell’s investment of $11.6 million reflects South Carolina’s impressive reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to welcome Huwell to the city of Gaffney. This investment not only strengthens our local economy, but more importantly, it creates 25 quality jobs. Opportunities like these can make a real difference for working families in our community. Projects like this show that Gaffney and Cherokee County continue to be a place where businesses can grow and our residents can build strong futures. We appreciate Huwell’s confidence in our city and look forward to a long and successful partnership.” -Gaffney Mayor Lyman Dawkins III

