Cyclic Materials selects Chesterfield County for first East Coast operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cyclic Materials, a leader in recycling solutions for rare earth elements, today announced it selects Chesterfield County to establish the company’s first East Coast operation. The over $82 million investment will create 90 highly skilled jobs.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Cyclic Materials uses innovative technology to source rare earth elements from end-of-life products, providing an environmentally sustainable supply chain alternative.

The company’s new co-located processing and manufacturing facility, to be located in the Alligator Industrial Park in McBee, will produce copper, steel, aluminum and mixed rare earth oxide.

Operations are expected to be online in 2028. Individuals interested in joining the Cyclic Materials team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Chesterfield County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Our decision to invest in South Carolina reflects a deliberate strategy to grow a strong, interconnected U.S. recycling network. By expanding our footprint in the Southeast, we are positioning Cyclic Materials closer to partners, customers, talent and infrastructure that are critical for scaling secure and circular supply chains at a national level. The investment strengthens our ability to support American manufacturing, accelerate the commercialization of critical technologies, and build a more reliable and resilient domestic rare earths and critical metals ecosystem.” -Cyclic Materials CEO and Founder Ahmad Ghahreman

“Cyclic Materials’ new facility in Chesterfield County reflects the confidence companies have in South Carolina’s workforce and our ability to support advanced manufacturing. This over $82 million investment will bring jobs to the community and strengthen the local economy.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With the addition of 90 jobs, Cyclic Materials’ decision to establish operations in South Carolina is a testament to the outstanding economic development happening throughout our state. We look forward to the company’s future growth in Chesterfield County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Cyclic Materials’ decision to invest over $82 million and create 90 high-paying skilled jobs in McBee, marks a historic milestone for Chesterfield County and for rural South Carolina. By betting big on communities like ours, this investment — one of the largest manufacturing commitments in the county’s history — signals strong confidence in our workforce and long-term economic future. Its impact will extend far beyond McBee, driving job creation, attracting new investment, strengthening workforce development and building a more resilient economy for generations. We thank Cyclic Materials for believing in McBee and Chesterfield County.” -Chesterfield County Council Chairwoman Mary Anderson

FIVE FAST FACTS