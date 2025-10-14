Provisions Williamstown Expands Tinned Fish Selection
Expanded Tinned Fish Selection at Provisions WilliamstownWILLIAMSTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Provisions Williamstown Expands Tinned Fish Selection — A Healthy, Affordable, and Gift-Worthy Snack for Every Occasion
Provisions Williamstown is excited to announce the expansion of its curated tinned fish selection, bringing a wider variety of high-quality, sustainably sourced options to the Berkshires. Known for their flavor, convenience, and heritage, these tins make the perfect healthy snack, thoughtful gift, or easy addition to any picnic or hike.
“Our expanded tinned fish selection is about celebrating tradition with a modern twist,” said Peter MacGillivray, owner of Provisions Williamstown. “Tinned fish has long been a staple across Europe and coastal communities, and today it’s enjoying a well-deserved revival. It’s nutritious, affordable, and elegant—whether you’re hosting friends, heading out on a fall foliage hike, or looking for a unique gift.”
The collection includes premium sardines, anchovies, mussels, octopus, and specialty tins from both classic European canneries and innovative new producers. Many options are sustainably harvested and packed with healthy omega-3s, making them a smart choice for those seeking flavorful, ready-to-enjoy snacks without compromise.
Provisions’ tinned fish pairs beautifully with the shop’s selection of cheeses, crackers, wines, and other gourmet picnic essentials—perfect for a scenic day in the Berkshires or a cozy charcuterie board at home.
Provisions Williamstown is located at 4 Water Street. Stop by to explore the expanded tinned fish selection and pick up a few tins for your pantry, next adventure, or gift basket.
About Provisions Williamstown
Provisions Williamstown is a curated wine, cheese, tinned fish, and specialty goods shop in the heart of Williamstown, MA. With a focus on quality, community, and discovery, Provisions brings together artisanal producers, classic favorites, and unexpected finds that make everyday moments a little more special.
