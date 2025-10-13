給市場的一封信 ——Finger Trader 對金融生態的承諾

With clearing institutions ensuring fund security, the Navigator enhancing trading efficiency, and cross-broker matching building a transparent ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Letter to the Market — Finger Trader ’s Commitment to the Financial Ecosystem給市場的一封信 —— Finger Trader 對金融生態的承諾Singapore, Singapore — For Immediate Release.In the world of finance, trust is the most expensive cost.在金融世界裡，信任是一種最昂貴的成本。At Finger, we choose structure and functionality over hollow slogans.但在 Finger，我們選擇用制度與功能，去取代一切空洞的宣傳。In the past, market trust was often built on brands and advertising.過去，市場信任往往建立在品牌與廣告之上。The perceived safety of a broker often depended on fame and marketing, rather than real financial and institutional safeguards.一間交易商是否安全，取決於它的名氣與行銷手段，而非實際的資金與制度保障。This has caused companies truly devoted to technology and transparency to be drowned out by the noise.這種現象，使真正專注於技術與透明的企業被淹沒於喧囂之中。Finger’s emergence is not to challenge the market, but to reveal another possibility.Finger 的出現，並不是要挑戰市場，而是讓市場看見另一種可能。In our system, every participant returns to their rightful role.在這個系統裡，我們讓每個角色回到應有的位置。Brokers focus on trading without worrying about capital risk.交易商專注交易，不需再擔心資金風險。Clearing institutions ensure protection, confirming brokers have sufficient funds to take on orders.清算機構負責保障，確保交易商有足夠資金承接訂單。Users trust the market through its structure, not through advertising or reputation.用戶透過制度信任市場，而非靠外部廣告或口碑。Finger Trader introduces a clearing institution role within its ecosystem.Finger Trader 設有清算機構角色功能。Brokers must link to a partner clearing institution and deposit sufficient funds before taking orders.交易商必須綁定合作清算機構，並存放足夠資金方可進行訂單承接。All user funds are stored directly in clearing institutions — Finger itself never touches any capital.所有用戶資金均直接存放於清算機構，而 Finger 本身從不觸碰任何資金。This is institutionalized trust, no longer dependent on human guarantees.這是一種制度化的信任，不再依賴人為保證。We are also in discussions with clearing institutions across multiple countries and regions.我們也正在與多個國家及地區的清算機構洽談合作。Among them are licensed securities institutions with VA permits, integrating through technical partnerships.其中包括持有證券公司 VA 牌照的機構進行技術對接。This network will expand coverage to more markets, providing consistent safety structures for brokers worldwide.讓清算網絡能覆蓋更多市場，為不同國家的交易商提供同樣的安全結構。Next, the Navigator feature will soon launch.接下來，領航員功能即將上線。It will act as an intelligent assistant in the trading process.它將成為交易過程中的智能輔助者。Users will not only rely on quotes and charts but also receive strategic suggestions and behavioral analysis.讓用戶不再只是根據報價與圖表下單，而能在交易中獲得策略建議與行為分析。This transforms trading ability into a truly augmentable skill.真正把「交易能力」變成可被強化的工具。We believe the market does not need more competitors — it needs a fair, transparent, and sustainable environment.我們深信：市場不需要更多的競爭者，而是需要一個公平、透明、可持續的環境。Every feature in Finger is designed around this core belief.Finger 所做的每一項功能，都圍繞這個核心信念設計。When brokers can connect across systems, and all participants rely on structure rather than reputation,當交易商之間能跨系統承接訂單，當所有參與者都能以制度為信任依據，the entire market’s liquidity and efficiency will no longer depend on a few giants but on collective participation.那麼整個市場的流動與效率，將不再依賴少數巨頭，而是由所有參與者共同構成。Finger Trader is not just a trading system, but an open financial ecosystem.Finger Trader 並非一間系統機構，而是一個開放的金融生態。We use technology to rebuild trading logic and structure to ensure fairness.我們用技術重建交易邏輯，用制度確保公平。Trust is no longer a slogan — it becomes a verifiable reality.讓信任不再是口號，而是可以被驗證的現實。In the future, Finger will continue to introduce new functions for every participant role.未來，Finger 將持續針對不同角色推出新功能。Because we believe that only functionality can truly empower growth.因為我們相信：只有功能，才能真正輔助每個角色成長。This letter is for the entire market — not as a promotion, but as a reminder.這封信，是給整個市場的——不是為了宣傳，而是提醒。The era of trust should begin anew.信任的時代，應該重新開始。

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.