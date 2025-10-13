Harben Launches the ET180 Hot Water Hydro Jetter

Harben Inc., known for water jetting equipment, introduces the ET180 Hot Water Jetter, delivering a powerful cleaning performance by heating water on demand.

The ET180-HW is designed to outperform in the real world, with bigger capacity, higher durability, and nationwide support that our competitors can't match.” — Jennifer Pederson, CEO of Harben

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harben Inc., a U.S. manufacturer known for durable and dependable water jetting equipment, has introduced its most powerful system yet: the ET180 Hot Water Jetter, delivering a powerful cleaning performance by heating water on demand.

Built for plumbers, municipalities, and contractors, the ET180 Hot Water Jetter delivers powerful cleaning performance by heating water on demand, takes on grease, ice, and the toughest blockages with ease. The ET180 Hot Water Jetter provides hot water up to 140°F. It cuts through grease, thaws frozen pipes, and sanitizes while cleaning. It also helps reduce labor time.

"Contractors and municipalities need more than just hot water; they need staying power," said Jennifer Pederson, CEO of Harben. "The ET180-HW is designed to outperform in the real world, with bigger capacity, higher durability, and nationwide support that our competitors can't match."

Why Choose the ET180 Hot Water Hydro Jetter?

- Delivers powerful cleaning performance by heating water on demand.

- Powerful Performance – up to 18 GPM at 4,000 PSI (cold) provides the flow and pressure required for demanding jobs.

- Hot Water Advantage – Heats up to 140°F, breaks down grease, cuts through sludge, and keeps pipes clean longer.

- Heavy-Duty Build – A 49HP Kubota diesel engine, Harben gearbox-driven pump, and a 375-gallon water tank mean more uptime and fewer refills.

- Built for All Conditions – From frozen winters to grease-heavy restaurant lines, this hydro jet is ready for anything.

Competitive Edge:

- Compared to other hot water jetting units, the ET180-HW stands out with:

- A larger 375-gallon tank (more than most standard 330-gallon units)

- Tandem 7,000 lb axles for durability

- U.S.-made construction backed by nationwide training and support

- Versatility to handle 2" to 18" lines—more range than many competitor systems

Who It's For

- Restaurants & commercial kitchens – Power through grease-filled drain lines

- Municipal sewer & storm systems – Keep critical infrastructure running smoothly

- Residential plumbing professionals – Take on tough clogs and frozen lines

- Food processing facilities – Sanitize and clear with hot water jetting power

Accessories & Options

The ET180-HW comes ready to work, with customizable add-ons like:

- High-efficiency drain jets

- Wireless control system

- Hose footage counter

- Toolboxes and mini-jet kits

About Harben Inc.

Harben has been manufacturing water jetting equipment in the U.S. for over 40 years. They are renowned for their reliable Performance and exceptional customer service. Harben's nationwide service network and expert training team support every ET180-HW.

See It from Every Side | Harben ET-180

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.