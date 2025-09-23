Tutor Electrical Service Celebrates Employee Milestone and Appreciation Event at North Texas Jellystone Park

Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. proudly celebrates a significant milestone this October as team member Marino Padilla will mark 25 years with the company.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. proudly celebrates a significant milestone this October as team member Marino Padilla will mark 25 years with the company. Marino joined Tutor in 2000 and has been a cornerstone of the company’s growth and success. He joins long-tenured colleagues Jason Werry (since 2004), Brian Brinkmann (since 1997), and Tony Adrian (since 2003), who were also recognized for their dedication and years of service.

The Great Outdoors Employee Appreciation Party

Tutor Electrical’s annual Employee Appreciation Party was held on Saturday, August 23rd, at North Texas Jellystone Park in Burleson. This year’s theme, “The Great Outdoors,” brought together employees and their families for a day of fun, food, and fellowship.

During the event, the company recognized its longest-serving employees with special awards, celebrating decades of hard work and loyalty. Marino Padilla’s 25 years with Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. were a highlight of the recognition, and while he was unable to attend the celebration in person, the team personally honored him earlier in the office to commemorate his contributions and commitment over the past two and a half decades.

Guests enjoyed classic cookout fare, including hamburgers, hot dogs, pasta salad, outdoor-themed snacks, and a sundae bar. Activities at Jellystone Park, including the Pirate’s Cove Waterpark and arcade, were a highlight for many attendees.

Special games and giveaways were added to the festivities. Employees had the chance to “Pick-a-Pop, Pick-a-Prize” to win Tutor merchandise and cash, while every team member also received a raffle gift donated by generous sponsors. Elliott Electric Supply, First National Bank of Burleson, Insurica, Klein Tools, and many others contributed prizes, including Yeti and Bison coolers, AirPods, movie gift cards, and Top Golf passes.

Looking Ahead: TutorVision 2035

The event also featured a special presentation from Brian Brinkmann, CEO, introducing TutorVision 2035, a forward-looking initiative that provided employees with a glimpse of Tutor’s long-term vision. The presentation highlighted both the company’s strategic direction and the opportunities for personal and professional growth available to its employees.

A Team Effort

Behind the scenes, the Tutor’s office staff worked diligently to ensure the event's success, reflecting the company’s cultural pillar of “Work as One.” Their efforts made the day memorable and underscored Tutor Electrical’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and supporting its people.

“At Tutor Electrical, our team is the foundation of everything we do,” said Brian Brinkmann, CEO. “Celebrating Marino’s 25 years and honoring all of our employees at this event reminds us why we continue to invest in our culture, our people, and our shared future.”

About Tutor Electrical Service, Inc.

Founded in 1993, Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. is a leading commercial and industrial electrical contractor serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding areas. Guided by core values of dependability, honesty, integrity, pride, and hard work, Tutor is committed to delivering best-in-class electrical solutions while supporting the communities it serves.



