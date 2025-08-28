Full-Mouth Dental Implants Help Local Woman Reclaim Her Smile

A local woman’s life has been transformed thanks to full mouth dental implants at Facial Designs. Her story is one of hope, healing, and the power of a smile.

EXCELSIOR, MN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A local woman’s life has been transformed thanks to full mouth dental implants at Facial Designs, which operates in both Minnetonka and Excelsior. Connie’s story is one of hope, healing, and the power of a smile.

After years of living with gum disease that led to tooth loss, Connie found her confidence slipping away. “I was always somebody who smiled,” she said. “It reached a point where I wasn’t smiling anymore because I was embarrassed about the appearance of my mouth. I was trying to keep my mouth as closed as I could while having conversations.”

Her journey to restoration wasn’t without challenges. Other dental offices left her feeling unwelcome and discouraged. That changed the moment she walked into Facial Designs. “I didn’t feel like an outsider coming into their fold, I felt like I was already part of their family,” she said.

With the support of Facial Designs' compassionate team, Connie received full-mouth dental implants that gave her more than just a functional smile. “I’m not afraid to look at myself anymore. I’m over the moon, happy and excited about this journey and making the investment in myself.”

Friends, family, and coworkers have noticed the transformation. Her daughter’s reaction summed it up best: “Wow, what a difference.”

Facial Designs’ mission is to provide life-changing care for those living with missing teeth, gum disease, or dental pain. “Nobody should feel like I felt,” Connie said. “Don’t give up. Come here and let them do what they’re so good at.”

For more information about full-mouth dental implants or to schedule a consultation, please visit facial-designs.com or call 952-935-8420

About Facial Designs

Facial Designs specializes in full-mouth dental implants, wisdom tooth extractions, jaw & soft tissue surgery, and more, offering its clients advanced dental solutions with compassionate care. With locations in Minnetonka and Excelsior, Minnesota, Facial Designs helps patients restore not only their smile but also their confidence and quality of life.

Connie's Story - Facial Designs, P.A.

