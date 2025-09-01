ModusLink Czech Republic Celebrates 20 Years of Operations

Leading logistics partner commemorates two decades of operations in Brno, Czech Republic

SMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModusLink Corporation proudly commemorates the 20th anniversary of commencing operations in the city of Brno in the Czech Republic, marking two decades of excellence in serving global supply chains. Established in April 2005 and fully operational in 90 days, the ModusLink Brno facility has played a crucial role in delivering value-added supply chain services to many of the world’s leading technology companies.Over the past twenty years, the Czech team has continued to be a cornerstone for ModusLink to further build its reputation for operational excellence across Europe and the world. The site offers a comprehensive portfolio of services including kitting and assembly, packaging and design, warehouse and transportation management, ecommerce fulfillment, and returns management, making it a key part of ModusLink’s global operations.“Over the past two decades, we have delivered value-added supply chain services to some of the world’s leading technology companies, and I am very proud to reflect on the journey that has brought us here.” said Robert Apjar, Site Director at ModusLink Brno. “Our team’s dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence have enabled us to consistently meet the evolving needs of our clients and contribute meaningfully to their success. Looking ahead, we remain focused on innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement.”To commemorate this milestone, the ModusLink Brno team came together for an outdoor celebration, including friendly sports tournaments and team activities. Events like these reflect ModusLink’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community, strengthening collaboration, and celebrating the people whose dedication drives the company’s success.Fawaz Khalil, Chief Executive Officer at ModusLink, also shared his appreciation for the Brno team’s contribution. “Looking ahead, we remain focused on innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. We are excited about the future and grateful for the trust our clients and partners have placed in us over the years,” Khalil said. “Brno exemplifies the kind of enduring excellence we strive to deliver throughout our global operations.”This 20-year milestone underscores ModusLink’s continued commitment to long-term partnerships, operational reliability, and building strong teams that drive success for clients across the world.For more information about ModusLink’s global operations and facilities, please contact:Mahnoor Khan, Global ESG Coordinator – mahnoor_khan@moduslink.com | +31 64 2925683About ModusLink CorporationModusLink Corporation, an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Partners Holdings L.P., serves the supply chain management markets.ModusLink is an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce provider, serving clients in markets such as consumer electronics, communications, computing, software, and retail. ModusLink designs and executes critical elements in its clients’ global supply chains to improve speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality, and service. These benefits are delivered through a combination of industry expertise, innovative service solutions, integrated operations, proven business processes, an expansive global footprint, and world-class technology. ModusLink also produces and licenses an entitlement management solution powered by its enterprise-class Poeticsoftware, which offers a complete solution for activation, provisioning, entitlement subscription, and data collection from physical goods (connected products) and digital products. ModusLink has an integrated network of strategically located facilities in various countries, including numerous sites throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

