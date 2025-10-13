SANBlaze Expands NVMe Test Leadership with PCIe Gen6 Platform and OCP 2.6 Certification Support

SANBlaze SBExpress-RM6 PCIe NVMe Test System SANBlaze SBExpress-DT5 PCIe NVMe SSD Test System

SANBlaze launched the industry’s first PCIe® Gen6 NVMe® test system and announced its OCP 2.6 test suite, developed in partnership with Microsoft Azure.

We are excited to partner with SANBlaze to not only meet our internal needs but also support open-source test specifications like OCP 2.6.” — Dillip Dash, Sr. Director of Microsoft Azure Memory and Storage CoE

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced two major advancements in its Certified by SANBlaze™ platform: the launch of the industry’s first PCIeGen6 NVMevalidation and compliance test system and the release of its OCP-compliant 2.6 test suite, developed in partnership with Microsoft Azure.Together, these innovations extend SANBlaze’s position as the market leader in NVMe qualification, supporting development, QA, validation, and manufacturing teams as they adopt next-generation SSD technologies for hyperscale datacenter and enterprise environments.The new SBExpress™ Rackmount Gen6 platform is the industry’s first test system supporting NVMe over PCIe Gen6 validation and compliance testing. The SBExpress-RM6 Rackmount provides enterprise-class capabilities in a 16-bay appliance, supporting PCIe speeds from Gen1 through Gen6, while maintaining full downward compatibility across all SANBlaze platforms.The system integrates the company’s Certified by SANBlaze (SBCert™) compliance test suite, widely recognized as the industry benchmark for all generations of NVMe testing. With a fail-safe upgrade path, customers can align budgets and technology adoption timelines confidently as Gen6 drives reach the market. OCP 2.6 Test Suite and Microsoft Azure CollaborationAs an official OCP Solution Provider and OCP Inspired vendor, SANBlaze has also released its OCP 2.6 test suite as part of its latest software build. This addition extends the company’s Certified by SANBlaze test suite with support for the OCP NVMe Cloud SSD and Datacenter NVMe SSD specifications.Microsoft Azure has been a key partner in shaping the OCP 2.6 effort“Azure Datacenter requirements are vast and often unique to sustain Microsoft’s differentiation in performance and reliability. We are excited to partner with SANBlaze to not only meet our internal needs but also support open-source test specifications like OCP 2.6,” said Dillip Dash, Sr. Director of Microsoft Azure Memory and Storage CoE.“Through our collaboration with Microsoft, we’ve been able to support Azure Datacenters in meeting their goals while advancing open-source standards like OCP 2.6. Enhancements such as MI 2.0, SPDM, and TCG Opal strengthen both our solution set and our partnership,” said Rick Walsh, Senior Vice President of SANBlaze.The OCP 2.6 package is available now, with support for upcoming OCP 2.7 underway.Join Us at the 2025 OCP SummitStop by Booth #C64 at the 2025 OCP Summit OCTOBER 13-16, 2025 in San Jose, CA.Join SANBlaze for the Storage Panel discussion where Rick Walsh, Sr. VP SANBlaze, will be presenting.AvailabilityThe SBExpress-RM6 Gen6 NVMe test system is now available with flexible upgrade options.The OCP 2.6 software package is available for immediate distribution and download at www.sanblaze.com/software-downloads For product inquiries, contact sales@sanblaze.com.About SANBlazeSANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. Its systems are deployed worldwide in the test and development labs of major storage hardware and software vendors. SANBlaze offers complete end-to-end NVMe testing, including both native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™), using single-port or dual-port drives. Learn more at www.sanblaze.com

