SANBlaze Now Offers UNH-IOL INTERACT Software for Protocol Conformance Testing

SANBlaze SANBlaze SBExpress-DT5 PCIe NVMe SSD Test System SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 PCIe NVMe Test System

A Single Testing System for Comprehensive SSD Validation

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze is pleased to announce its partnership with the University of New Hampshire Interoperability Lab (UNH-IOL), first with its OCP offering and now by including UNH-IOL’s INTERACT™ software that now runs on SANBlaze’s SBExpress-RM5 and SBExpress-DT5 NVMe SSD Test System hardware.With the ever-changing standard requirements for storage devices, SSD and controller manufacturers often struggle to keep pace with rapidly evolving specifications. The strategic partnership between SANBlaze and UNH-IOL has solved this problem. Now, SANBlaze can test everything on one system platform using its own IP (Intellectual Property) along with NVMe Protocol Conformance testing through the UNH- IOL INTERACT software."Having IOL INTERACT as part of our product suite provides our customers a complete solution that includes NVMe conformance, OCP, FDP, VDM, and more in one test platform,” said Rick Walsh, Vice President, SANBlaze. “This partnership positions the SANBlaze IP as an extremely powerful NVMe storage test solution.”Certified by SANBlazeThe Certified by SANBlaze tests are bundled with the software when customers purchase a SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 (rackmount) or an SBExpress-DT5 (desktop) unit. SANBlaze continuously updates its suite of Certified by SANBlaze tests, keeping in lockstep with ever-changing specifications. The SANBlaze test suite provides NVMe SSD Manufacturers an easy way to determine if their drives are running correctly and ensure that they are compliant with the latest specs.“Certified by SANBlaze is a mark of confidence that the drives undergoing testing have passed the most stringent quality assurance and compliance testing for NVMe SSD drives,” said Rick Walsh, Vice President, SANBlaze. “Our ongoing updates to the automated testing process ensure that SANBlaze IP remains the most reliable NVMe storage testing solution available in the market today.”Open Compute ProjectIn addition to partnering with UNH-IOL for INTERACT, SANBlaze also partners with the UNH-IOL team on the Open Compute Project (OCP). As an official OCP Solution Provider, SANBlaze provides a built-in software test suite for OCP drive validation. OCP Test Plan Requirements may be found at https://www.opencompute.org The company’s Certified by SANBlaze™ test suite within its latest version 10.8 software supports all aspects of NVMe qualification, including the Open Compute Project (OCP) 2.5, with ongoing work for OCP 2.6. The SANBlaze OCP 2.5 package is now available for distribution; contact Sales at sales@sanblaze.com.Upcoming OCP EventsSANBlaze will be participating at the following upcoming OCP events:● OCP EMEA Summit April 29-30th, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland● OCP Storage Tech Talk May 14, 2025● OCP APAC Summit August 5-6, 2025 in Taipei City, Taiwan● OCP Summit October 13-16, 2025 in San Jose, CA.Click here to see all SANBlaze Events IOL INTERACT™ NVMe Testing SoftwareThe IOL INTERACT™ software expedites and automates the in-house testing of NVMe SSDs and is available on the SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 and SBExpress-DT5 test systems. It has been widely utilized within the NVMe community for over ten years. The IOL INTERACT software package, now offered as an upgrade on the SANBlaze test systems, allows you to test drives plugged into slots on the SBExpress-RM5 and SBExrepss-DT5 test systems.About SANBlazeSANBlaze, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies. SANBlaze systems are deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering NVMe testing end-to-end. We are first to market a solution that tests Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™) for complete end-to-end testing of your entire system using single-port or dual-port drives.More information is available on https://www.sanblaze.com/ SANBlaze | One Monarch Drive, Suite 204 | Littleton, MA | United StatesWe Test NVMe over Everything™SANBlaze, the SANBlaze logo, SBExpress, SBCert, VirtuaLUN, VLUN, NVMe over Everything, and GargantuLUN, are trademarks of SANBlaze Technology, Inc.PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. NVMe is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.© 2025 SANBlaze Technology, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.