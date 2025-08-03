SANBlaze Announces Industry's First NVMe Gen6-Capable SSD Test System

SANBlaze Logo SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5+ PCIe NVMe Test System

The SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5+ (Rackmount) NVMe Test System is Gen6-Ready to Deliver Latest-Generation Validation and Compliance Testing

Our newly-updated systems provide customers with an investment protection plan, ensuring that CapEx dollars are effectively utilized across current Gen5 and future Gen6 product initiatives.” — Rick Walsh, Sr. Vice President, SANBlaze

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANBlaze Technology Inc., a leading worldwide provider of advanced storage test and validation technologies, today announced that the industry's first platform to support NVMeover PCIeGen6 validation and compliance testing is now shipping. This pivotal launch includes the SBExpress RM5+ Rackmount platform, which is now Gen6-ready, ensuring seamless upgrades and advanced testing capabilities for SSD and controller manufacturers.The newly released SBExpress-RM5+ platform supports a wide range of testing capabilities ideal for development, QA, validation, and manufacturing teams. The Gen6-ready platform includes the industry-recognized Certified by SANBlaze (SBCert) compliance test suites, which serve as the benchmark for NVMe testing."We are proud to announce that we are now shipping the industry’s first NVMe PCIe Gen6-ready test systems, further extending our leadership position in the SSD test market,” said Rick Walsh, Senior Vice President at SANBlaze. “Our newly-updated systems provide customers with an investment protection plan, ensuring that CapEx dollars are effectively utilized across current Gen5 and future Gen6 product initiatives.”Strategic Partnership with UNH-IOL and Introduction of INTERACT SoftwareIn conjunction with this Gen6 announcement, SANBlaze is excited to reveal its partnership with the University of New Hampshire Interoperability Lab (UNH-IOL). This collaboration introduces the INTERACT™ software, which now runs on SANBlaze’s SBExpress-RM5, SBExpress-DT5 and the latest SBExpress-RM5+ NVMe SSD test systems. This partnership addresses the rapid evolution of storage specifications by allowing SANBlaze to integrate NVMe Protocol Conformance testing directly into its systems, streamlining the testing process."Having IOL INTERACT as an integral component of our product suite provides our customers a complete solution that includes NVMe conformance, OCP, FDP, VDM, SPDM, and more in one test platform,” stated Rick Walsh, Vice President of SANBlaze. “This collaboration positions our SANBlaze IP as an extremely powerful comprehensive NVMe storage test solution.”Enhanced Devices and Software ReleasesAdditionally, SANBlaze has released the 11.0-Build4 and beyond software updates, featuring comprehensive support for Gen6 hardware, along with a range of enhancements and bug fixes.Upcoming Events: Join Us!SANBlaze invites you to join us at several upcoming industry events , including the OCP APAC Summit on August 5-6, 2025, in Taipei City, Taiwan, FMS on August 5-7, 2025 in Santa Clara, CA, and the 2025 OCP Global Summit on October 13-16, 2025, in San Jose, CA, where Rick Walsh, VP SANBlaze, will engage in discussions about Open Compute Projects using real-world examples from the field.AvailabilityFor more information on the availability of SANBlaze products, configurations, pricing, or to inquire about the latest software release, please contact sales@sanblaze.com or visit www.sanblaze.com About SANBlazeSANBlaze is a pioneer in storage testing and validation technologies, with their systems deployed in the test and development labs of major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. SANBlaze is revolutionizing the NVMe Storage Area Network (SAN) and PCIe device qualification markets by offering comprehensive end-to-end testing solutions for Native NVMe and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF™).

Introduction to SANBlaze

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.