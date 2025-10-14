Business Reporter: Delivering precision and predictability on a volatile market

How 3PLs can harness cloud-based platforms, inventory visibility and data analytics

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Aaron Stead, CEO of Extensiv talks about how thethird-party logistics (3PL) industry can navigate one of the most turbulent periods in its history by leveraging digital technology. From pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and rising fuel costs to shifting trade patterns and evolving consumer expectations, 3PLs are being challenged to deliver precision and predictability in an increasingly unpredictable world. Customers now expect faster delivery, complete transparency and flawless execution, which strains traditional logistics models. To stay competitive, 3PLs must adapt quickly, embracing technology that brings flexibility, visibility and control to every stage of the fulfilment process.Cloud-based platforms, real-time inventory visibility and data-driven analytics enable logistics providers to streamline operations, balance demand across networks and respond instantly to disruptions. By integrating automation and intelligent order orchestration, 3PLs can improve accuracy, reduce costs and strengthen customer trust even amid volatility. It’s also key for them to diversify their operations across multiple locations, partners and service offerings to reduce risk and maintain continuity during disruptions.Extensiv partners with 3PLs to turn disruption into opportunity. Its connected technology platform unifies warehouse management, order fulfilment and inventory tracking, empowering logistics providers to scale efficiently while maintaining agility and service excellence.To learn more about Extensiv’s technology platform, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About ExtensivExtensiv provides cloud-based software for omnichannel fulfilment, helping brands and 3PLs (third-party logistics providers) manage their warehouse, order and inventory operations more efficiently. Extensiv’s integrated platform offers solutions for inventory tracking, order management, e-commerce integrations and warehouse management, enabling businesses to automate processes, improve visibility, reduce costs and scale their operations effectively.

