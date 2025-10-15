Caro Nut Joins Certified Origins Group to Strengthen Global Private Label Food Solutions with Tree Nut Products

Certified Origins grows its food portfolio with nut-based private label products, advancing its mission for transparency, good food, and responsible sourcing.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Origins , a global leader in high-quality authentic foods and trusted private label programs, is proud to announce the addition to its portfolio of Caro Nut , a leading U.S.-based producer of tree nut butters, snacks, and value-added nut products. This strategic partnership strengthens Certified Origins’ ability to deliver innovative private label solutions and healthy, authentic food offerings to top retailers worldwide.Driving Growth Across Categories and Private Label Programs“This consolidation accelerates our ability to diversify Certified Origins’ product portfolio while strengthening our B2B sales outreach in key international markets,” said Gerard Jara, President of Certified Origins. “By combining our expertise with Caro Nut’s capacity and innovation, we are uniquely positioned to serve the world’s leading retailers with expanded private label programs and co-packing services. This growth is not only about scale, it’s about delivering excellence, authenticity, and healthier food choices at every level of our operations.”Supporting Certified Origins’ Long-Term Mission“This step is consistent with our mission to contribute to people’s enjoyment and health through good food made with wholesome, sustainable, and genuine ingredients,” added Giovanni Quaratesi, Head of Corporate Global Affairs at Certified Origins. “Through this partnership with Caro Nut, we gain a stronger global platform to bring our values and products to new markets. It allows us to connect with more retailers worldwide, expand our international footprint, and share authentic, high-quality, and healthy foods with an even broader community of consumers.”A Stronger Certified Origins GroupBy entering the nut space, Certified Origins gains greater capacity for growth. Together, the combined organization will directly operate three state-of-the-art facilities (two in the United States and one in Italy) and bring together a team of more than 200 food specialists, enhancing its ability to respond to demand, accelerate innovation, and meet the high standards of international retailers.Certified Origins’ Global Leadership in Extra Virgin Olive OilCertified Origins has long been recognized as a specialist in extra virgin olive oil, offering unmatched quality and traceability across its products. With global distribution channels and a strong presence in both the United States and Europe, the company has expanded its international reach with offices in Spain, Mexico and China. This global footprint allows Certified Origins to support top retailers with private label programs and deliver authentic food excellence to consumers worldwide.Market Opportunity and ScaleThe global nut market alone is currently valued at approximately USD 12.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to USD 16.55 billion by 2030 (CAGR ~5.6%). In North America, the dried fruits market is valued around USD 3.03 billion in 2024 and projected to grow toward USD 4.89 billion by 2033. Entering this high-growth sector with enhanced private label capabilities positions Certified Origins to capture a significant share of this expanding market while staying true to its values of authenticity, sustainability, and health.About Certified OriginsRooted in Tuscany, Italy, Certified Origins is a global company specializing in authentic food products, with a strong focus on extra virgin olive oil and traceability technologies that guarantee transparency and quality. With global distribution, a strong presence in the United States and Europe, and offices in Spain, Mexico and China, the company partners with leading retailers to develop private label programs that deliver excellence, authenticity, and healthy food solutions.About Caro NutCaro Nut is a U.S.-based food company specializing in the development and production of nut butters, roasted nuts, and nut-based snacks. Known for its innovation and strong capabilities in private label and co-packing, Caro Nut brings extensive expertise in the nut category to its retail partners, helping deliver healthier options to consumers worldwide.

