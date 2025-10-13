HIROMI ASAI Unveils Contemporary Designs in Kimono Textiles at Los Angeles Fashion Week

Hiromi Asai LA Fashion Week

The New York–based menswear brand unveils its artistry on the West Coast for the first time — debuting at Los Angeles Fashion Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where craftsmanship and design often stand apart, HIROMI ASAI brings them together in perfect harmony.The New York–based menswear brand, acclaimed at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, now unveils its artistry on the West Coast for the first time — debuting at Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on October 16, 2025, at 10:00 PM (PDT).Since its founding in 2017, HIROMI ASAI has bridged Japanese craftsmanship and modern menswear, creating refined garments from authentic kimono textiles in collaboration with master artisans. By transforming traditional fabrics into contemporary designs, the brand continues to explore how heritage can inspire innovation in men’s fashion.The Spring/Summer 2026 collection, titled “Black, Born from Light,” delves into the tension between shadow and brilliance — symbolizing rebirth, contrast, and creative transformation. For Los Angeles, HIROMI ASAI will present a 20-look menswear showcase, merging new SS26 designs with the brand’s signature archive pieces to illustrate its creative evolution — from timeless tradition to visionary modernity.“Our mission is to sustain and develop Japan’s kimono craftsmanship while advancing it into a global menswear culture,” says Hiromi Asai, founder and creative director. “By transforming traditional kimono artistry into modern menswear, we aim to create garments that carry both cultural depth and contemporary elegance.”This first Los Angeles presentation marks a new chapter for the brand — connecting Japanese heritage, New York creativity, and global sensibility. HIROMI ASAI welcomes media, fashion industry professionals, celebrities, and fashion lovers to experience this milestone show. The brand also looks forward to meeting those who seek exceptional tailored menswear, offering opportunities to commission bespoke pieces crafted from its original kimono textiles.SHOW DETAILS (RSVP Required)HIROMI ASAI, LOS ANGELES FASHION WEEK Powered By Art Hearts FashionDate: Thursday, October 16, 2025Time: 10:00 PM (PDT)Venue: The New Mart Fashion Pavilion, Los Angeles Fashion District 127 E 9th St, 3rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015RSVP / Media Inquiries: alexandra@maisonpriveepr.comAbout HIROMI ASAIFounded in New York in 2017, HIROMI ASAI redefines Japanese craftsmanship through contemporary menswear design using authentic kimono textiles. Collaborating with Japan’s leading artisans, the brand creates innovative fabrics and silhouettes that unite artistry, precision, and modern sensibility.Having continuously showcased its collections at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week since 2019, HIROMI ASAI expands the horizons of kimono inspired menswear on the global stage.SALES & SHOWROOM INFORMATIONFor Sales- Flying Solo, The Store419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA646-982 1133Also available at Online StoreFor PR and Showroom- Flying Solo PR - The Copper Room419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA- Maison Privée8285 Sunset Blvd. Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046HIROMI ASAI WEB AND SOCIAL MEDIAHP: https://www.hiromiasainy.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hiromi.asai Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic

Hiromi Asai NYFW Sep 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.