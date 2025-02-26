Flying Solo Triumphs at NYFW with Over 60 Designers and Returns to Paris Fashion Week at La Galerie Bourbon

Flying Solo standouts at NYFW featuring over 60 designers. Now set to make its another mark at Paris Fashion Week with an exclusive show at La Galerie Bourbon.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Solo , the premier platform for emerging designers, once again captivated audiences during New York Fashion Week with a spectacular showcase featuring groundbreaking talent from across the globe. Showcasing over 60 designers, the event celebrated diversity in shapes, fabrics, and creative expression, setting a new standard for innovation in the fashion industry. Known for redefining fashion by providing independent designers with an international stage, Flying Solo continues its mission by returning to Paris Fashion Week with another highly anticipated show at the prestigious La Galerie Bourbon.During NYFW , Flying Solo presented a meticulously curated selection of collections, highlighting the latest in fashion innovation. The show featured an array of emerging brands, spanning from ready-to-wear to avant-garde designs, with a special emphasis on craftsmanship, sustainability, and cutting-edge aesthetics. Designers experimented with a variety of luxurious fabrics, including silk, structured neoprene, and handwoven textiles, creating bold silhouettes that embraced diversity in body shapes and styles. Hosted at a premier New York venue, the event attracted industry insiders, influencers, and press, solidifying Flying Solo’s reputation as a launchpad for the next generation of fashion talent.Building on its successful presence at Paris Fashion Week in previous seasons, Flying Solo is set to return to La Galerie Bourbon, a historic and opulent venue synonymous with elegance and artistry. The upcoming Paris showcase will once again provide a grand stage for designers to introduce their creations to an international audience of buyers, media, and fashion enthusiasts, further amplifying their global presence.“Our mission has always been to champion emerging designers and offer them the visibility they deserve on the world’s biggest fashion platforms,” said Bayr Ubushi, PR Director of Flying Solo. “After another groundbreaking season at NYFW, we are thrilled to be back in Paris, continuing to provide designers with a truly global experience.”With a track record of producing high-end fashion events that spotlight independent designers, Flying Solo remains at the forefront of reshaping the industry landscape. As the collective expands its reach, it continues to push the boundaries of creativity and accessibility in the fashion world.For more information on Flying Solo, upcoming shows, and designer opportunities, visit www.flyingsolo.nyc . and follow @flyingsolonyc and @flyingsolo_pr on social media.

