From Tradition to Tomorrow: Hiromi Asai Presents New Collection at Paris Fashion Week
THEME OF THE COLLECTION
The Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “Black, Born from Light,” delves into the interplay between illumination and shadow. Dominated by rich black and gray hues, the pieces are enlivened by shimmering golden cranes in flight and dragons weaving through clouds.
The narrative reflects the sanctity of existence: each life a luminous star against the vastness of space. In this vision, black is not a void, but an expansive universe—majestic, powerful, and eternal. Through the artistry of Kimono textiles, HIROMI ASAI redefines black as a vibrant, cosmic element, translated into striking contemporary menswear.
DESIGNER STATEMENT
“People often interpret black as emptiness, but I see it as the stage where light reveals its brilliance,” said Hiromi Asai. “This collection expresses the idea that every life is a spark of light, and black is the universe shaped by those sparks. By reimagining Kimono textiles in modern menswear, we carry centuries of Japanese craftsmanship into the future of global fashion.”
SHOW INFORMATION
HIROMI ASAI – Spring/Summer 2026
Flying Solo Show, Paris Fashion Week
Date & Time: Thursday, October 2, 2025 – 16:00 CET
Location: Paris, France (invitation only)
SALES & SHOWROOM CONTACTS
Sales
Flying Solo, The Store
419 Broome street, New York, NY 10013, USA
Tel: +1 646-982-1133
flyingsolo.nyc
Shop online: flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asai
PR & Showroom
Flying Solo PR – The Copper Room
419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Instagram @flyingsolo_pr
Maison Privée
8285 Sunset Blvd, Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046
maisonpriveepr.com
DIGITAL PRESENCE
Official Website: hiromiasainy.com
Instagram: @hiromi.asai
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic
“Black, Born from Light” positions fashion as a cosmic dialogue, where garments become radiant sparks and Japanese Kimono heritage expands into the boundless universe of contemporary style.
Hiromi Asai
Mode and Classic LLC
+1 6462424156
info@hiromiasainy.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
