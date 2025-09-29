From Tradition to Tomorrow: Hiromi Asai Presents New Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Look "Black, Born from Light"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris, France – September 29, 2025 – Since 2017, New York–based fashion house HIROMI ASAI has pioneered men’s fashion crafted exclusively from traditional Japanese Kimono textiles. The designer, Hiromi Asai, first introduced authentic Kimonos to New York Fashion Week in 2016, and has since captivated audiences at Pitti Uomo, as well as runways in New York, Miami, and Paris. On Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 16:00 CET, HIROMI ASAI will debut its Spring/Summer 2026 menswear collection, “Black, Born from Light”, during Paris Fashion Week in collaboration with Flying Solo designers.THEME OF THE COLLECTIONThe Spring/Summer 2026 collection, “Black, Born from Light,” delves into the interplay between illumination and shadow. Dominated by rich black and gray hues, the pieces are enlivened by shimmering golden cranes in flight and dragons weaving through clouds.The narrative reflects the sanctity of existence: each life a luminous star against the vastness of space. In this vision, black is not a void, but an expansive universe—majestic, powerful, and eternal. Through the artistry of Kimono textiles, HIROMI ASAI redefines black as a vibrant, cosmic element, translated into striking contemporary menswear.DESIGNER STATEMENT“People often interpret black as emptiness, but I see it as the stage where light reveals its brilliance,” said Hiromi Asai. “This collection expresses the idea that every life is a spark of light, and black is the universe shaped by those sparks. By reimagining Kimono textiles in modern menswear, we carry centuries of Japanese craftsmanship into the future of global fashion.”SHOW INFORMATIONHIROMI ASAI – Spring/Summer 2026Flying Solo Show, Paris Fashion WeekDate & Time: Thursday, October 2, 2025 – 16:00 CETLocation: Paris, France (invitation only)SALES & SHOWROOM CONTACTSSalesFlying Solo, The Store419 Broome street, New York, NY 10013, USATel: +1 646-982-1133flyingsolo.nycShop online: flyingsolo.nyc/designer/hiromi-asaiPR & ShowroomFlying Solo PR – The Copper Room419 Broome St, New York, NY 10013, USAInstagram @flyingsolo_prMaison Privée8285 Sunset Blvd, Suite #1, West Hollywood, CA 90046maisonpriveepr.comDIGITAL PRESENCEOfficial Website: hiromiasainy.comInstagram: @hiromi.asaiFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/modeandclassic “Black, Born from Light” positions fashion as a cosmic dialogue, where garments become radiant sparks and Japanese Kimono heritage expands into the boundless universe of contemporary style.

Hiromi Asai NYFW Sep 2024

